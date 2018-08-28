Search

Power up for free as electric car charging switched on in South Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:31 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 21 January 2019

Electric vehicle charging stations have been switched on in Wymondham and Long Stratton and are coming to Diss, Harleston and Loddon before the end of January. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Electric vehicle charging stations have been switched on in Wymondham and Long Stratton and are coming to Diss, Harleston and Loddon before the end of January. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Electric vehicle charging points have been switched on at car parks in Long Stratton and Wymondham with drivers being offered the chance to power up for free until the end of March.

Councillors Alison Thomas and Lisa Neal at the launch of electric vehicle charging stations in Long Stratton. Picture: South Norfolk CouncilCouncillors Alison Thomas and Lisa Neal at the launch of electric vehicle charging stations in Long Stratton. Picture: South Norfolk Council

South Norfolk Council is working with Swedish energy company Vattenfall to install the company’s first UK InCharge charging stations across the district.

In partnership with British-based BMM Energy Solutions, charging stations, powered entirely from renewable, off shore wind generated, will also be up and running in Diss, Harleston and Loddon by the end of January.

The service will be free until March 31 after which drivers with Vattenfall’s InCharge mobile app or charge card will be able to charge on a pay-as-you-go basis.

The charging points in town centres, combined with a lower overnight charging rate, will give residents not be able to charge a vehicle at home the opportunity to buy an electric car.

District council cabinet member Lisa Neal said: “We are working with our partners to ensure that South Norfolk residents and businesses can benefit from modern technology and help the environment at the same time. Our network of charging points will make it easier for electric vehicle owners to visit our market towns, knowing that they will be able to top up while they shop.”

For more information visit goincharge.com/uk/

