Youngsters planted trees to commemorate role women played in war

Mattishall schoolchildren planting trees. Pictures: Mattishall school Archant

Children at a Norfolk school have been planting trees to commemorate the centenary of women getting the vote and the role the fairer sex played in the First World War.

The youngsters were later treated to apple crumble made from apples found in the school’s orchards.

Mattishall Primary School assistant headteacher Claire Findlay said: “Girls from Y5 and Y6 planted trees on the back field to commemorate the role that women played in the war and the 100th anniversary of women getting the vote.

“They were joined by members of Mattishall Women’s Institute, governors and members of staff.

“The school is grateful to Robert French, the school’s volunteer gardener, who organised the event. He helped the girls prepare apple crumble and mulled apple juice using apples from the school’s orchards to serve after the planting.”

The school is part of Synergy Multi-Academy Trust, which is made up of secondary and primary schools in north Norfolk.