Popular plant day returns to Norfolk this weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:23 20 May 2019

The Plant Lovers' Day returns on Saturday, May 25 to Creake Abbey, near Wells, with around 1,600 visitors expected to attend. Picture: Supplied by Kate MacNicol

The Plant Lovers' Day returns on Saturday, May 25 to Creake Abbey, near Wells, with around 1,600 visitors expected to attend. Picture: Supplied by Kate MacNicol

A popular plant day is returning to north Norfolk this weekend in support of a local hospital.

Over 30 specialist plant nurseries from across the UK are set to feature, including Seagate Irises which offers 600 varieties from across Europe and the USA.

The Plant Lovers' Day returns on Saturday, May 25 to Creake Abbey, near Wells, with around 1,600 visitors expected to attend.

Over 30 specialist plant nurseries from across the UK are set to feature, including Seagate Irises which offers 600 varieties from across Europe and the USA.

Diana Brocklebank Scott, founder of Creake Abbey, said: "There is a remarkable amount of variety in the iris genus and we are delighted to have such a leading UK Iris nursery with us for the 2019 Creake Abbey Plant Lovers' Day.

"This event, now in its 12th year, has earned a reputation for attracting the very best in garden nurseries and horticultural expertise."

The gate opens at 10am and closes at 4pm and proceeds from the event will go to Wells Community Hospital Trust.

