Revealed: Plans for major development on site of seafront club

PUBLISHED: 10:06 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 25 September 2019

Flames engulf the Kit Kat Club in Hunstanton in 1998 Picture: John Hocknell

A major development is in the pipeline for the site of a seafront night club which burned down more than a decade ago.

Firefighters battle to bring the blaze under control Picture: John HocknellFirefighters battle to bring the blaze under control Picture: John Hocknell

Flames tore through the Kit Kat Club in Hunstanton in April 1998. The two storey art deco building, off Seagate Road, was gutted by the blaze.

The site near the Oasis leisure centre has stood empty since 2002, when the remains of the club were demolished.

Now a five storey development of 16 flats and three shops is being proposed for the site by London-based Greater Manchester Properties.

Architects BMD say in a design and access statement that the scheme will "provide a solution to the successful re-development of an empty brownfield site leading to a modern day enhancement of this area".

They add it will provide an important landmark building at a prominent point along the Southern Promenade, along with a well designed mix of residential accommodation and shops.

They add it would "have the potential to act as a catalyst for the wider regeneration proposals in this part of Hunstanton".

Design guru Wayne Hemingway has drawn up a masterplan for revitalising Hunstanton's southern seafront. It says the Kit Kat site is suitable for "an iconic landmark devlopement" to reflect its prominent location.

A planning application has now been lodged with West Norfolk council.

A similar application - for 12 flats and one ground floor shop on the same site - was approved in 2011. But developers at the time did not go ahead with it.

The design and access statement says: "We have taken into account the former approved proposal for this site and whilst for design

copyright reasons cannot replicate the scheme, have attempted to follow the conceptual massing.

"The design also attempts to relate to the last recorded building on the site and integrate Art Deco elements within its appearance."

