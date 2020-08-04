Search

Advanced search

Meet the woman bringing ‘Planet Friendly Parties’ to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:11 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 04 August 2020

Sophie Cockburn has launched Planet Friendly Parties with reusable party kits to help the environment Picture: Supplied

Sophie Cockburn has launched Planet Friendly Parties with reusable party kits to help the environment Picture: Supplied

Archant

Forget paper plates and plastic cups that get thrown away, as a Norfolk mum has launched a new sustainable party business for people to save money and the planet.

All the kits are available for 48 hour hire Picture: Sophie CockburnAll the kits are available for 48 hour hire Picture: Sophie Cockburn

Sophie Cockburn, 44, from Taverham, has started Planet Friendly Parties and she offers reusable kits, in either rainbow or pastel colours, and they include plates, cups, bowls, cutlery, jugs and serving platters.

Mrs Cockburn, who works as a teaching assistant at Taverham Junior School, offers collection from her house and hire is for 48 hours.

She initially had the idea in January and had bought all the kit in February, but when the nation went into lockdown she delayed starting the business until restrictions eased.

Planet Friendly Parties is now up and running and while there would normally be sets for 10, 20 or 30 people, due to social distancing restrictions she is just offering a set of 12 at the moment and is throwing in some colourful bunting.

READ MORE: Christophe’s Crêpes opens first shop in Norwich

Once things are back to normal, Mrs Cockburn will take the kits dirty and wash them up, but due to coronavirus she is asking for customers to do this at the moment.

When it is returned she will then quarantine the kit for 72 hours and then rewash it before the next hire.

Mrs Cockburn, who lives with husband Toby and children Alice and Edward, said: “Starting the business is an extension of my lifestyle and I have made lots of changes at home since watching Blue Planet and seeing all the plastic that ends up in the oceans and my daughter is also passionate about wildlife.

READ MORE: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure opens new attraction Dippy’s Raceway with electric cars

Sophie Cockburn (middle) with her children Edward and Alice Picture: SuppliedSophie Cockburn (middle) with her children Edward and Alice Picture: Supplied

“I made changes such as using plastic soap dispensers which we refill and buying milk from the milkman so it is in glass bottles.

“We are hoping other like-minded people who care about the planet will use the kits and it looks very attractive and we’ve made sure you don’t spend more than if you bought it all disposable.”

The kit for 12 costs £6 and you can arrange hire on the ‘Planet Friendly Parties - Norfolk’ Facebook page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Huge queues at Norwich restaurants as half-price scheme launches

Diners queuing at Wagamama in Norwich on the first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: James Randle

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Eight Wetherspoon staff self-isolating after worker tests positive for coronavirus

The William Adams pub in Gorleston, part of the Wetherspoons chain, has said one of its staff members has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Boy ‘shaken’ following dangerous driving incident

Police are seeking witnesses to an incident of dangerous driving that happened on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft on Friday, July 24. Picture: Google Images

Do you remember these Norwich nightclubs?

Norwich nightclub Cockers. Picture: Archant Library

Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES