Meet the woman bringing ‘Planet Friendly Parties’ to Norfolk

Sophie Cockburn has launched Planet Friendly Parties with reusable party kits to help the environment Picture: Supplied Archant

Forget paper plates and plastic cups that get thrown away, as a Norfolk mum has launched a new sustainable party business for people to save money and the planet.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All the kits are available for 48 hour hire Picture: Sophie Cockburn All the kits are available for 48 hour hire Picture: Sophie Cockburn

Sophie Cockburn, 44, from Taverham, has started Planet Friendly Parties and she offers reusable kits, in either rainbow or pastel colours, and they include plates, cups, bowls, cutlery, jugs and serving platters.

Mrs Cockburn, who works as a teaching assistant at Taverham Junior School, offers collection from her house and hire is for 48 hours.

She initially had the idea in January and had bought all the kit in February, but when the nation went into lockdown she delayed starting the business until restrictions eased.

Planet Friendly Parties is now up and running and while there would normally be sets for 10, 20 or 30 people, due to social distancing restrictions she is just offering a set of 12 at the moment and is throwing in some colourful bunting.

READ MORE: Christophe’s Crêpes opens first shop in Norwich

Once things are back to normal, Mrs Cockburn will take the kits dirty and wash them up, but due to coronavirus she is asking for customers to do this at the moment.

When it is returned she will then quarantine the kit for 72 hours and then rewash it before the next hire.

Mrs Cockburn, who lives with husband Toby and children Alice and Edward, said: “Starting the business is an extension of my lifestyle and I have made lots of changes at home since watching Blue Planet and seeing all the plastic that ends up in the oceans and my daughter is also passionate about wildlife.

READ MORE: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure opens new attraction Dippy’s Raceway with electric cars

Sophie Cockburn (middle) with her children Edward and Alice Picture: Supplied Sophie Cockburn (middle) with her children Edward and Alice Picture: Supplied

“I made changes such as using plastic soap dispensers which we refill and buying milk from the milkman so it is in glass bottles.

“We are hoping other like-minded people who care about the planet will use the kits and it looks very attractive and we’ve made sure you don’t spend more than if you bought it all disposable.”

The kit for 12 costs £6 and you can arrange hire on the ‘Planet Friendly Parties - Norfolk’ Facebook page.