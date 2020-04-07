Search

Pink supermoon set to light up Norfolk skies

PUBLISHED: 11:08 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 07 April 2020

Despite its name the moon won't actually turn pink in April. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Despite its name the moon won't actually turn pink in April. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Flamell

The April full moon is almost upon us, but why is it called the pink moon and when will it arrive?

In the UK the pink moon will rise on the evening of April 7 and reach its peak in the early hours of April 8.

You may also want to watch:

Those who are hoping to see the moon actually turn pink, however, will be disappointed as the April full moon is named after the time of year pink phlox wildflowers bloom in North America rather than its colour.

The pink moon is also a supermoon this year, the term given for when its orbit comes closer to the earth than usual and makes the moon appear bigger and brighter in the sky.

The spectacle should be clear to the naked eye but because of the coronavirus lockdown make sure you watch only from your garden or from a window.

As well as its colourful title, the first full moon of April is also known as the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon and the fish moon, depending on the part of the world, culture and landscape.

