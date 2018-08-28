‘Fatbergs’ could be lurking under the pavement you are walking on right now

A foul fatberg could be growing in the sewers under your feet right now.

Anglia Water engineers get called out to clear a blockage in our region’s sewers every five minutes.

That means you are never far from one of the 40,000 so-called “fatbergs” which are discovered every year.

The massive lumps consist of congealed fats, grease, wet wipes, sanitary wear and cotton buds, known in the industry as “unflushables” Up to 80pc of them are avoidable.

Underneath our homes and streets, Anglian has enough sewer pipe work to circle the globe twice and spends £15m a year to keep clear.

