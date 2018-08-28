Search

‘Fatbergs’ could be lurking under the pavement you are walking on right now

PUBLISHED: 14:31 23 January 2019

'Fatbergs' lurk beneath your feet. Photo: Anglia Water

Anglia Water

A foul fatberg could be growing in the sewers under your feet right now.

Anglia Water engineers get called out to clear a blockage in our region’s sewers every five minutes.

That means you are never far from one of the 40,000 so-called “fatbergs” which are discovered every year.

The massive lumps consist of congealed fats, grease, wet wipes, sanitary wear and cotton buds, known in the industry as “unflushables” Up to 80pc of them are avoidable.

80pc of fatbergs are completely avoidable. Photo: Anglia Water80pc of fatbergs are completely avoidable. Photo: Anglia Water

Underneath our homes and streets, Anglian has enough sewer pipe work to circle the globe twice and spends £15m a year to keep clear.

For more information on how to avoid creating a fatberg, visit www.anglianwater.co.uk or click here

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

