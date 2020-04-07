In pictures: The pink supermoon over Norfolk

Pink super moon on the 7th April 2020. Picture: Jo Clarke (c) copyright newzulu.com

Pictures have captured the spectacular beauty of the pink supermoon as it lit up night skies over Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pink super moon on the 7th April 2020 in Martham. Picture: Leasa Lambert Pink super moon on the 7th April 2020 in Martham. Picture: Leasa Lambert

The April full moon will be the biggest and brightest display of 2020 as it will not get any closer to the earth for the rest of the year.

Despite its name, there has not been any noticeable colour difference to the full moon, which is due to reach its peak during the early hours of Wednesday April, 8 at 3.55am.

The pink supermoon name is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming pink phlox wildflower, which starts to pop up in the US and Canada at the beginning of spring.

In some other cultures, the pink moon is known as the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and the fish moon.

Pink super moon on the 7th April 2020. Picture: Brett Nunn Pink super moon on the 7th April 2020. Picture: Brett Nunn

April’s supermoon is the third of the year, following the worm moon on March 9.

The next full moon is referred to as the Flower Moon, which takes place on May 7.