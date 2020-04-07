Search

Advanced search

Updated

In pictures: The pink supermoon over Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 08 April 2020

Pink super moon on the 7th April 2020. Picture: Jo Clarke

Pink super moon on the 7th April 2020. Picture: Jo Clarke

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Pictures have captured the spectacular beauty of the pink supermoon as it lit up night skies over Norfolk.

Pink super moon on the 7th April 2020 in Martham. Picture: Leasa LambertPink super moon on the 7th April 2020 in Martham. Picture: Leasa Lambert

The April full moon will be the biggest and brightest display of 2020 as it will not get any closer to the earth for the rest of the year.

Despite its name, there has not been any noticeable colour difference to the full moon, which is due to reach its peak during the early hours of Wednesday April, 8 at 3.55am.

The pink supermoon name is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming pink phlox wildflower, which starts to pop up in the US and Canada at the beginning of spring.

In some other cultures, the pink moon is known as the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and the fish moon.

Pink super moon on the 7th April 2020. Picture: Brett NunnPink super moon on the 7th April 2020. Picture: Brett Nunn

April’s supermoon is the third of the year, following the worm moon on March 9.

The next full moon is referred to as the Flower Moon, which takes place on May 7.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Market stalls which helped feed vulnerable will not be returned after outbreak

Rough sleepers being served soup in the Haymarket. Inset, the stall after being taken away. Picture: Denise Bradley/Dale Reed

‘Our takings increased by 35 times last week’ – how farm shops are coping with lockdown sales surge

Sam Steggles has expanded his farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham after a huge surge in food sales during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Samantha Fairweather

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

Coronavirus cases rise by 40 in Norfolk

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital opens second emergency department

The entrance to the new emergency department created at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NNUH

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Norwich golf course named among best in the world

Royal Norwich has come runner-up in the prestigious annual Golf Inc World Development of the Year awards Picture: DAVE KIRKHAM

Busy road to be closed with diversion in place for repairs

Overnight work will be cairred out on the B1532 London Road at Pakefield, opposite to the entrance to Pakefield High School. Picture: Google Images

‘Our takings increased by 35 times last week’ – how farm shops are coping with lockdown sales surge

Sam Steggles has expanded his farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham after a huge surge in food sales during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Samantha Fairweather
Drive 24