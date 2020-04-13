Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Your stunning lightning photos from Easter storm

PUBLISHED: 11:46 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 13 April 2020

Lightning lights up the sky. Photo: Stephen Bullion

Lightning lights up the sky. Photo: Stephen Bullion

Stephen Bullion

After a hot and sunny bank holiday weekend East Anglia was stuck with a dramatic storm last night.

Lightning against a pink sky. Photo: Amy O'DwyerLightning against a pink sky. Photo: Amy O'Dwyer

Here are some of your best photos of stormy skies and lightning.

Lightning against a dark sky. Photo: Amy O'DwyerLightning against a dark sky. Photo: Amy O'Dwyer

Lightning against a purple sky. Photo: Amy O'DwyerLightning against a purple sky. Photo: Amy O'Dwyer

Lightning across the rooftops. Photo: Caitlin FarrowLightning across the rooftops. Photo: Caitlin Farrow

Lightning through windows. Photo: Michelle ThompsonLightning through windows. Photo: Michelle Thompson

Lightning lights up the sky. Photo: Stephen BullionLightning lights up the sky. Photo: Stephen Bullion

Lightning lights up the sky. Photo: Stephen BullionLightning lights up the sky. Photo: Stephen Bullion

Lightning lights up the sky. Photo: Stephen BullionLightning lights up the sky. Photo: Stephen Bullion

Lightning lights up the sky. Photo: Stephen BullionLightning lights up the sky. Photo: Stephen Bullion

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Tributes paid to former nurse and ‘Mrs Cricket’ of Swaffham

L-R, Michael and Sharon Payne with their sons Jasper and Alec. Picture: Payne family

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Nursery owners fear they may not re-open after pandemic

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford have been supporting families during the coronavirus pandemic despite being forced to close. Photo: Carla Ferreira

Eleven more deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 100

Over 100 coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Tributes paid to former nurse and ‘Mrs Cricket’ of Swaffham

L-R, Michael and Sharon Payne with their sons Jasper and Alec. Picture: Payne family

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Nursery owners fear they may not re-open after pandemic

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford have been supporting families during the coronavirus pandemic despite being forced to close. Photo: Carla Ferreira

Eleven more deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 100

Over 100 coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery owners fear they may not re-open after pandemic

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford have been supporting families during the coronavirus pandemic despite being forced to close. Photo: Carla Ferreira

Wartime RAF hero, whose appeal for visitors touched hearts, dies aged 98

Former Lancaster bomber pilot Sydney 'Stevie' Stevens who has died aged 98. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Our best friends - How pets are helping to ease the anxiety of staying at home

Amy with Poppy the dog Picture: CLAIRE CALVER

Your stunning lightning photos from Easter storm

Lightning lights up the sky. Photo: Stephen Bullion
Drive 24