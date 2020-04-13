Gallery
Your stunning lightning photos from Easter storm
PUBLISHED: 11:46 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 13 April 2020
Stephen Bullion
After a hot and sunny bank holiday weekend East Anglia was stuck with a dramatic storm last night.
Lightning against a pink sky. Photo: Amy O'Dwyer
Here are some of your best photos of stormy skies and lightning.
Lightning against a dark sky. Photo: Amy O'Dwyer
Lightning against a purple sky. Photo: Amy O'Dwyer
Lightning across the rooftops. Photo: Caitlin Farrow
Lightning through windows. Photo: Michelle Thompson
Lightning lights up the sky. Photo: Stephen Bullion
Lightning lights up the sky. Photo: Stephen Bullion
Lightning lights up the sky. Photo: Stephen Bullion
Lightning lights up the sky. Photo: Stephen Bullion
