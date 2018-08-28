Welcome to the world! Photographer captures baby seal being born at Horsey

A photographer has capture the moment a seal gave birth to a pup on Horsey beach Picture: Clive Eaton Clive Eaton

A hobby lensman has captured on camera something some keen wildlife watchers never seen in ten years - the birth of a seal.

Clive Eaton is a volunteer warden at Horsey as well as a keen amateur snapper.

He said: “The gulls sense when a seal is about to give birth as they fight over the afterbirth.

“The gull nearest the expectant mother even pecked at her ‘sack’ to try to break the seal’s water to speed up the process.

“It’s the third seal birth I’ve witnessed at Horsey. Both my wife and I are volunteer seal wardens, but on Monday we were there as ‘visitors’.

“Witnessing a birth is a privilege as some seal wardens have supported the seals for ten years, and never witnessed a birth.

“All the photos were taken with a 400mm lens and are heavily cropped – which has had an impact on the quality. When visiting the seals at Horsey we encourage people to stay behind the ropes on the viewing platform, for both their own safety and the safety of the pups.”

