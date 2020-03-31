Search

PHOTO ESSAY: Beautiful views of the Broads from Ranworth church tower

PUBLISHED: 13:31 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 31 March 2020

Views across the countryside and Malthouse Broad from Ranworth church tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The medieval parish church of St Helen’s at Ranworth is one of the gems of the Norfolk Broads.

The parish church of St Helen at Ranworth with its tower which gives lovely views over the countryside and Ranworth and Malthouse Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe parish church of St Helen at Ranworth with its tower which gives lovely views over the countryside and Ranworth and Malthouse Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Visitors to the area either by road or by boat are drawn to the imposing building situated on a hill above the village. To those who have made the journey several treats lay in store for them in the forms of the medieval rood screen, the illuminated Antiphoner, and the most magnificent views across the Broads. Intrepid visitors make the climb inside the 100 ft high tower consisting of 89 uneven steps in the spiral staircase, two ladders through the belfry, and then through a trapdoor at the top. Appearing on the rooftop of the tower the explorer will find themselves underneath the stunning weathervane which depicts Brother Pacificus, a 16th century monk from St Benet’s Abbey who restored the rood screen. At the tower wall is the awe-inspiring sight of houses dotted below and the blue of the two Broads, Ranworth and Malthouse, in a green landscape of trees and fields. Some boats are dotted tucked into moorings, as others await work in the nearby boatyard. The climb up may have been hard work, but the view is well worth it.

The spiral steps leading down Ranworth church tower where there are 89 steps in all. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe spiral steps leading down Ranworth church tower where there are 89 steps in all. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The ladder up to the trapdoor at the top of Ranworth church tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe ladder up to the trapdoor at the top of Ranworth church tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The weather vane at the top of Ranworth church tower which is of Brother Pacificus, a 16th century monk from St Benet's Abbey who restored the rood screen in Ranworth church. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe weather vane at the top of Ranworth church tower which is of Brother Pacificus, a 16th century monk from St Benet's Abbey who restored the rood screen in Ranworth church. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ranworth floating visitor centre at the dyke which leads to the River Bure seen from Ranworth church tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRanworth floating visitor centre at the dyke which leads to the River Bure seen from Ranworth church tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The view across the countryside from Ranworth church tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe view across the countryside from Ranworth church tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The view across the countryside from Ranworth church tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe view across the countryside from Ranworth church tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boats in Malthouse Broad and the boatyard seen from Ranworth church tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBoats in Malthouse Broad and the boatyard seen from Ranworth church tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The view of boats moored in Malthouse Broad from Ranworth church tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe view of boats moored in Malthouse Broad from Ranworth church tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The view from St Helen Church tower at Ranworth across the countryside and Ranworth Broad to St Benedicts Chuch at Horning. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe view from St Helen Church tower at Ranworth across the countryside and Ranworth Broad to St Benedicts Chuch at Horning. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The view across the countryside and the moored boats in Malthouse Broad from the church tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe view across the countryside and the moored boats in Malthouse Broad from the church tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The view across the countryside and Ranworth Broad from the church tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe view across the countryside and Ranworth Broad from the church tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

