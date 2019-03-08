Plucky escape for pheasant after becoming stuck inside a delivery van grille

A pheasant had a lucky escape after being plucked from the grille of a van. Picture: RSPCA Archant

A pheasant had a lucky escape after being rescued from the inside of a van’s chassis after flying into the vehicle.

The bird was plucked from the van’s chassis after the delivery driver contacted the RSPCA on Tuesday, March 12 after hitting the animal in the St Germans area of Kings Lynn.

The female pheasant had flown with such force into the van the front grill was forced open, trapping the bird inside the chassis.

RSPCA animal collection officer Naemi Kilbey said: “For the grille to become so displaced, the impact from the pheasant hitting the van must have been considerable. So when I looked inside the vehicle chassis and found the poor animal was still alive, I was amazed.

“I managed to get her out safely, and although there weren’t any visible injuries, I knew I couldn’t be too careful.

“So I took her to our East Winch Wildlife Centre in Norfolk who report that she is doing so well, they are hoping to release her back into the wild very soon. She is so lucky to be alive after such a severe crash.”