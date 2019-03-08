Calls to stop the 'growing crisis' of dumped cats

The four black kittens were rescued near Bungay. Picture: Contributed Cats Protection Archant

Pet owners have been urged to snip and chip their cats, as organisations face an "influx of kittens".

Christine Cutts, who is the Coordinator of Cats Protection Anglia Coastal, said they have hit a new record of 42 kittens in current care.

"The total amount of kittens that came into our care or are born in our care last year was 132, this year already we have had 71 kittens come into our care, such as the "compost kittens" that were only a day old and had to be hand reared.

"Neutering and spaying not only helps stop the growing crisis of cats being abandoned dumped. It is stops inbreeding that can lead to deformities," she said.

On July 4, they are offering free snip and chips at the Over 60's club in Lowestoft, to anyone living in the NR30 to 35 postcode on income-based benefits.