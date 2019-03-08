Search

Perseid meteor shower 2019: When to watch the skies

PUBLISHED: 13:02 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 17 July 2019

The Perseid meteor shower peaks in August. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cylonphoto

The annual Perseid meteor shower is on the horizon, but this year it could be hampered by the moon.

Like all meteor showers the Perseids is caused by particles of comet debris entering our atmosphere.

As they burn up the particles appear as shooting stars, creating bright streaks in the sky.

The Perseid shower will peak between midnight and dawn on August 12 - 13 this year, and is usually one of the most spectacular sights in the skygazer's calendar.

However, the near full moon that will share the sky on this occasion will fade the visibility of smaller comet tails and means visibility won't be as good as last year.

Even so you don't need any equipment to view the shower, it is best watched unobstructed by telescopes or binoculars.

The best views will be after midnight in dark rural areas with no light pollution.

