‘The perfect thing to do in isolation’ - Your chance to track success of peregrine falcon eggs in cathedral nest

The female peregrine falcon called GA on Norwich Cathedral spire with her four eggs on March 23, 2020. Picture: Hawk and Owl Trust Hawk and Owl Trust

Nature lovers are celebrating after Norwich Cathedral’s much-loved peregrine falcons laid four eggs.

Three peregrine chicks at Cromer church in 2019 Picture: Chris Skipper Three peregrine chicks at Cromer church in 2019 Picture: Chris Skipper

The new additions were seen through the live streaming camera which shows the nest halfway up the cathedral spire.

The two peregrne falcons at Norwich Cathedral in 2010. Picture: Chris Skipper The two peregrne falcons at Norwich Cathedral in 2010. Picture: Chris Skipper

And elsewhere, volunteers monitoring another pair of peregrine falcons on top of Cromer Parish Church, which started breeding last year, want to set up a camera which will broadcast images online for people in coronavirus lockdown.

From left, Kim Paul, Chris Skipper, Tim Britten from Cromer church and Zoe Smith from Hawk and Owl Trust on top of Cromer church where two peregrine falcons started breeding in 2019. Picture: Trevor Williams From left, Kim Paul, Chris Skipper, Tim Britten from Cromer church and Zoe Smith from Hawk and Owl Trust on top of Cromer church where two peregrine falcons started breeding in 2019. Picture: Trevor Williams

Zoe Smith, urban peregrine project officer from the Hawk and Owl Trust, which has monitored the Norwich birds since 2011, said: “This is really important news. People are only hearing negative news at the moment and this is positive news. We are so lucky we have got the online camera.”

A peregrine falcon egg at Cromer church in 2019. Picture: Chris Skipper A peregrine falcon egg at Cromer church in 2019. Picture: Chris Skipper

The eggs were laid on March 16, 18, 20 and 23 and it is predicted the eggs will hatch at the end of April/early May.

Trevor Williams, chairman of the North East Norfolk Bird Club. Picture: Rob Stohtard Trevor Williams, chairman of the North East Norfolk Bird Club. Picture: Rob Stohtard

The current female, known as GA, who hatched at St John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Bath in 2013, arrived in Norwich in 2017 and has always laid four eggs.

But not all have hatched - in 2017 one hatched, and three hatched in 2018 and last year.

Mrs Smith said: “Hopefully this is the year when all four eggs hatch.”

She added that the coronavirus outbreak had prevented the Hawk and Owl Trust from putting out its volunteer watch point in April.

But she added the organisation had to adapt and its volunteers would be watching the online camera and noting their observations on https://hawkandowltrust.org/conservation/projects/urban-peregrine-project/peregrines-norwich

Trevor Williams, chairman of the North East Norfolk Bird Club, which is involved in the monitoring of the two peregrine falcons on the top of Cromer church’s 160ft tower, was hopeful for another successful year.

He said the coronavirus restrictions slightly hampered volunteers who would watch the nest from near the church but he was optimistic a livestream would be set up soon and many Cromer birdwatchers could see the tower from their gardens.

To view the Norwich Cathedral peregrines visit https://hawkandowltrust.org/index.php/web-cam-live/norwich-cathedral-side and for updates on the Cromer falcons visit www.nenbc.co.uk






























































































































































































