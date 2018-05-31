People flock to allotments to escape coronavirus lockdown

The prospect of spending hours in coronavirus lockdown with glorious sunshine outdoors has seen people flock to allotments.

Those with allotment plots across Norfolk have been taking the opportunity to escape the house to plant, weed, sow and pick produce to take it home and avoid a trip to the supermarket.

Strict curbs on life in the UK to tackle the spread of coronavirus mean people may only leave home for a handful of reasons, including to exercise once a day.

Prime minister Boris Johnson named walking, cycling, and running as examples of acceptable outdoor exercise, but said while parks were still open, congregational areas such as playgrounds, sports courts, and outdoor gyms would be closed.

The government later confirmed that tending to your allotment also counts as exercising - a message met with relief in Norfolk.

Kerry Turner, secretary of Norwich Allotment Association, said: “We’re pleased to say the allotments in Norwich are open. We were all quite worried initially, as they are a really valuable resource, not just for food, but for health and wellbeing too. We were delighted to learn we would still be able to use them.

“They are providing a valuable escape from the stress and anxiety as well as a chance to produce food safely and without adding to supermarket pressure as restrictions continue.

Jane Dykes, secretary of Dereham and District Allotment and Gardeners Society, said: “At this particular time with restrictions on our movements and reasons for going out being limited to exercise and for improved mental health, it is not surprising that those who have allotments are in the very rare and fortunate position of being able to ‘keep calm and carry on’.”

To protect the people enjoying their limited time outdoors, allotments have introduced extra measures.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Allotments Association said its members had been “strongly advised” to wear gloves to avoid the large number of people using gates from passing on the virus.

Ms Turner said: “It’s easy to social distance on allotments, with a few basic precautions. Communal facilities have had to be temporarily closed of course. So far all the users have been acting incredibly responsibly.”

Cabinet minister Michael Gove previously said: “I think it’s perfectly sensible for people to go to an allotment.

“It’s in the very nature of allotments that there’s a safe distance between people who are working on an individual allotment.”

