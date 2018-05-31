Search

Advanced search

People flock to allotments to escape coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:42 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 26 March 2020

People are escaping to allotments to escape coronavirus lockdown. Robin Strafford on his Dereham allotment. Picture: Matthew Usher

People are escaping to allotments to escape coronavirus lockdown. Robin Strafford on his Dereham allotment. Picture: Matthew Usher

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

The prospect of spending hours in coronavirus lockdown with glorious sunshine outdoors has seen people flock to allotments.

Those with allotment plots across Norfolk have been taking the opportunity to escape the house to plant, weed, sow and pick produce to take it home and avoid a trip to the supermarket.

Strict curbs on life in the UK to tackle the spread of coronavirus mean people may only leave home for a handful of reasons, including to exercise once a day.

Prime minister Boris Johnson named walking, cycling, and running as examples of acceptable outdoor exercise, but said while parks were still open, congregational areas such as playgrounds, sports courts, and outdoor gyms would be closed.

Allotments next to Dereham Road in Norwich. Extra precautions are being put in place over coronavirus. Picture: Ian BurtAllotments next to Dereham Road in Norwich. Extra precautions are being put in place over coronavirus. Picture: Ian Burt

MORE: Council postpones garden waste collections for a month over coronavirus concerns



The government later confirmed that tending to your allotment also counts as exercising - a message met with relief in Norfolk.

Kerry Turner, secretary of Norwich Allotment Association, said: “We’re pleased to say the allotments in Norwich are open. We were all quite worried initially, as they are a really valuable resource, not just for food, but for health and wellbeing too. We were delighted to learn we would still be able to use them.

People are escaping to allotments to escape coronavirus lockdown. Allotment holder Angie Stray watering her plants in Hunstanton in 2018. Picture: Ian BurtPeople are escaping to allotments to escape coronavirus lockdown. Allotment holder Angie Stray watering her plants in Hunstanton in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

“They are providing a valuable escape from the stress and anxiety as well as a chance to produce food safely and without adding to supermarket pressure as restrictions continue.

Jane Dykes, secretary of Dereham and District Allotment and Gardeners Society, said: “At this particular time with restrictions on our movements and reasons for going out being limited to exercise and for improved mental health, it is not surprising that those who have allotments are in the very rare and fortunate position of being able to ‘keep calm and carry on’.”

To protect the people enjoying their limited time outdoors, allotments have introduced extra measures.

People are escaping to allotments to escape coronavirus lockdown. Mick Smith working on his allotment in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian BurtPeople are escaping to allotments to escape coronavirus lockdown. Mick Smith working on his allotment in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

MORE: All of Norfolk’s recycling centres to shut



Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Allotments Association said its members had been “strongly advised” to wear gloves to avoid the large number of people using gates from passing on the virus.

Ms Turner said: “It’s easy to social distance on allotments, with a few basic precautions. Communal facilities have had to be temporarily closed of course. So far all the users have been acting incredibly responsibly.”

Cabinet minister Michael Gove previously said: “I think it’s perfectly sensible for people to go to an allotment.

“It’s in the very nature of allotments that there’s a safe distance between people who are working on an individual allotment.”

- For updates on how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, please visit our Facebook page here

- Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The workplaces which have stayed open during the coronavirus crisis

Insurance company Adrian Flux employees hundreds fo staff at its East Winch site. Image: adrianflux.co.uk

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

CCTV appeal after Asda grocery theft

Police are looking to identiy this man following a theft from the Drayton High Road Asda. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The workplaces which have stayed open during the coronavirus crisis

Insurance company Adrian Flux employees hundreds fo staff at its East Winch site. Image: adrianflux.co.uk

CCTV appeal after Asda grocery theft

Police are looking to identiy this man following a theft from the Drayton High Road Asda. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Garden waste collections suspended

Green waste bin collections are being suspended temporarily. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24