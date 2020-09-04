Search

Can you name this new £1.7m country park?

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 September 2020

Improvements are to begin at the Houghen Plantation, where a new country park is being created. Pic: Broadland District Council.

Broadland District Council

People are being asked to name a new country park as steps have been taken to make the £1.7m site a reality.

Council leaders have asked the public to rename Houghen Plantation, which is located between Felthorpe and Horsford.

The 140-acre park was snapped up by Broadland District Council for £700,000 earlier this year.

It is hoped the new park will be comparable to the popular Whitlingham Country Park and encourage people to enjoy nature closer to home.

The council has £1m to spend on it, thanks to money generated by business rates, the community infrastructure levy and contributions from developers.

Improvements will begin on paths, signposting and providing an interpretation board.

A spokesman for the council said it will spend the coming months “getting to know the site, how local people are using it and what they would like to see before we develop anything further.”

Potential developments include a woodland play area and other activities, such as walking and cycling routes.

A soft launch for the new country site will be held in the autumn, after it was postponed from its original date in April or May due to coronavirus.

While the exact date has not been specified, it will take place once the new name is announced in October.

The deadline to submit a name is the end of September.

Lisa Starling, Liberal Democrat councillor for Horsford and Felthorpe, said: “We’ve got a lot of houses in Horsford and the area has been built up over the last few years. I know people living in Horsford think enough is enough in terms of new housing developments.

“As a result, we need preserved nature which this country park will provide. It’s nice countryside is staying and nice to get something else near Horsford rather than new houses.”

A council spokesman added aims of the park include protecting and improving wildlife and biodiversity on site, provide facilities that meet the needs of a range of different people, improve access to and from the site and to encourage wider public awareness and use of the area.

To submit a new name for the new country park email comms@broadland.gov.uk.

