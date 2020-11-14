Gallery

Safety warning after cliff collapse takes out part of Norfolk Coast Path

The remaining debris after two seperate cliff falls happened along Happisburgh Beach Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY NEIL DIDSBURY

Part of the Norfolk Coast Path at Happsisburgh has fallen into the sea.

A chunk of land has fallen away from the cliffs in the field next to Happisburgh Lighthouse, about 200 metres south of the public car park in the village.

The cliff fall is believed to have happened last weekend, and has meant walkers following the coastal pathway between Happisburgh and Cart Gap have had to veer inland to avoid the damage.

Dave Mole, chairman of Happisburgh Parish Council, said it was not an isolated incident.

Mr Mole said: “With the wet weather and the tides, there have been little bits that have been falling down all along. It has been a very wet autumn and the land is saturated, so when the tides are high, the cliffs are weakened.

“The cliffs are eroding all the way along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, and when the weather is wet and tides are up, people should be aware.”

Pete Revell, rescue officer from the Coastguard’s Bacton team, said he had not yet inspected that particular cliff fall, but said it was not an uncommon occurrence after periods of heavy rain.

He said the region’s cliff faces could be particularly vulnerable to further falls this weekend, with rain forecast and high, spring tides expected.

Mr Revell said the best advice was to stay away.

He said: “Don’t go close to the edge of the cliffs, and don’t walk close to the bottom of the cliffs.”

Under the current coastal defence measures, it is believed that 25-30 properties as well as 45ha of agricultural land could be lost to erosion at Happisburgh by the year 2105.

