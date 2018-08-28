£25,000 worth of new pavement for busy road in west Norfolk

St James Street in King's Lynn is getting £25,000 worth of pavement maintenance. Photo: Google Google

A busy street is having its pavements repaired.

Work will begin on the north side of St James Street, in King’s Lynn, on Monday, February 18.

The £25,000 projeect is expected to take four weeks, weather permitting.

Work will begin at the junction of Tower Street and continue towards the police station, ending near the traffic lights at the junction with London Road.

During the four week period all roads will remain open to vehicles, but the use of parking bays on either side of the road will be suspended.

Also short lengths of the pavement will be closed off as work progresses, but alternative routes for pedestrians will be provided.