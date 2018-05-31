Search

Advanced search

Repeated break-ins result in new parking meter at beauty spot

PUBLISHED: 06:30 23 May 2020

Boats moored up at Salhouse Broad. The car park at the Broad has installed a new parking meter. Picture: James Bass

Boats moored up at Salhouse Broad. The car park at the Broad has installed a new parking meter. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2014

A series of thefts from a beauty spot’s car park donation box has forced its owners to install a new parking meter.

The donation box at Salhouse Broad was broken into four times. Picture: James BassThe donation box at Salhouse Broad was broken into four times. Picture: James Bass

Last year the donation box at Salhouse Broad car park, which is on the River Bure between Wroxham and Horning, was broken into four times.

And due to the cost of replacing the donation box, as well as general maintenance, the team at Salhouse Broad said they were left with no choice but to introduce a parking meter, which came into force on Friday, May 22.

Salhouse Broad. Picture: ANTONY KELLYSalhouse Broad. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Their costs include a £12,000 bill to cut back leaning trees in order to make the car park safe for drivers.

Kelly Banthorpe, manager at Salhouse Broad, said: “It was very sad the donation box was broken into. I don’t know how much money was stolen but each incident was reported to the police.

You may also want to watch:

“The parking meter seemed like a logical thing to do. Our site is expensive to run and we also have a stretch of boardwalks to repair which we currently don’t have the money for.”

Ms Banthorpe said they had looked into other ways of fundraising, including both Halloween and Easter events, but a lack of response meant the events either did not take place or raise enough money.

She added: “We have a Friends of Salhouse Broad group and we would love more people to get involved. But the money from the parking meter will be used to keep the site safe and we’ve kept the cost low, so hopefully people won’t have objections. Salhouse Broad still remains free to access.”

A one-hour stay at the car park costs £1 and an all day ticket costs £3, while details for an annual pass will be released in due course.

Ms Banthorpe said: “I’d like to think people will think it’s worth spending £1 to come and enjoy it while putting money back into the Broads while they do so.”

It is also hoped the new parking fees will encourage people to walk, cycle or car share to the Broads to cut back on carbon emissions and protect the environment.

Ms Banthorpe added: “Hopefully it will also relieve pressure as the car park does get very busy over bank holidays and often cars spill out onto the road.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Red flag for help’ - fears over virus death toll in worst-hit part of county

James Wild (left) and Liz Truss. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/Denise Bradley

Pet puppy run over by car during violent attack on its owner

Ian Stannard. Norfolk Police.

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Repeated break-ins result in new parking meter at beauty spot

Boats moored up at Salhouse Broad. The car park at the Broad has installed a new parking meter. Picture: James Bass

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Repeated break-ins result in new parking meter at beauty spot

Boats moored up at Salhouse Broad. The car park at the Broad has installed a new parking meter. Picture: James Bass

Revealed: How a council lost £6m of public cash on a housing development

The start of work on the Rayne Park housing development at Three Score, Bowthorpe, in 2016. The council faces multi-million pound losses from the scheme. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pet puppy run over by car during violent attack on its owner

Ian Stannard. Norfolk Police.

Key role and millions of pounds for Norfolk for coronavirus testing and tracing

Norfolk has been handed a key role over coronavirus test and tracing. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Coach firm Shearings Holidays collapses into administration

Shearings has gone into administration. Pic: Shearings
Drive 24