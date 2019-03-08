Animal sanctuary contacts police after 45 baby sparrows taken from roof

PACT Animal Sanctuary has contacted police after it says it received 45 baby house sparrows in a week which were taken from a roof. Picture: PACT Archant

An animal sanctuary has contacted police after it was handed 45 house sparrows which it says were removed while work was being done on a roof.

PACT Animal Sanctuary, in Hingham, said 23 house sparrows had been handed after being removed from their nests on Tuesday, May 14, by two employees at a roofing company, who had come across them while replacing a roof.

Staff at the sanctuary said they informed them the work should stop immediately, however two days later another 22 house sparrows were brought in by the same employees.

George Rockingham, adminstrator at PACT, said: "None had their feathers, some hadn't even opened their eyes and there were also unhatched eggs.

"I have been told by the wildlife centre that we have currently lost seven of the babies.

"We decided on a plan of action to deal with the situation in a more official manner.

"We immediately got on the phone to the police for advice and they informed us that they would need to take action as it is a serious matter.

"Within an hour of calling the police we had two officers visit the farm and took statements from all who were involved.

"There is also an officer coming to speak to us on Thursday about what has happened."