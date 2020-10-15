Stunning meteor shower to peak next week

The Orionid meteor shower will peak next week Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto wisanuboonrawd

An annual meteor shower is expected to peak next week with up to 25 shooting stars an hour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Astronomers have said the annual Orionid meteor shower is expected to reach its peak next week.

On October 20 to 22, you can expect to see up to 25 shooting stars per hour.

The shooting stars will begin to appear late in the evening but the best time to keep your eyes on the skies is in the early hours.

This meteor shower occurs every year as Earth travels through the debris from Halley’s Comet.

As Earth travels through the debris field, these tiny specks hit the planet’s atmosphere at speeds of approximately 40 miles per second which causes the ‘shooting stars’.

Earth began travelling through the debris of Halley’s Comet at the start of the month so some of you may have spotted some random shooting stars already.

Views will be clearest from rural locations away from street lights and where you can scan the whole sky.

You may also want to watch: