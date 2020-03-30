Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind farm decision delayed again

Vattenfall's offshore Norfolk Vanguard project promises to be one of the largest in the world.

A decision on whether to allow a huge wind farm off the Norfolk coast has been delayed again.

The government was due to make a decision on the Norfolk Vanguard wind farm by December 10 last year.

But the Secretary of State said Norfolk Vanguard’s developer, Vattenfall, had provided new environmental information and invited comments from interested parties by April 27. The government’s new deadline for the decision is June 1.

The offshore wind farm will comprise 158, down from the previous 180, wind turbines, and will be 47km offshore, at its closest point.

The project calls for the cabling to make landfall at Happisburgh and run over to a new substation to be built next to an existing one in Necton, between Dereham and Swaffham.

A Vattenfall spokesperson said: “We’ve worked closely with stakeholders to make sure that we develop the best possible projects.”