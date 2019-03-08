Search

Advanced search

How to prevent Norfolk countryside being dug up for every wind farm

PUBLISHED: 12:04 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 11 September 2019

Necton Substations Action Group are campaigning for an offshore ring main. Picture: Dan Bennett

Necton Substations Action Group are campaigning for an offshore ring main. Picture: Dan Bennett

Archant

An energy firm has raised hopes that huge trenches will not be dug through Norfolk every time a new offshore wind farm is built.

The routes of the cable corridoors which will be dug to connect new offshore wind farms to the National Grid at Necton and Swardeston. Image: ArchantThe routes of the cable corridoors which will be dug to connect new offshore wind farms to the National Grid at Necton and Swardeston. Image: Archant

But it comes too late for three currently planned wind farms in the North Sea which will need two cable corridors to be carved across the countryside.

To connect them to the National Grid the windfarms - called Vanguard, Boreas and Hornsea 3, need two trenches, up to 60km long, to be dug from Weybourne to Swardeston, and a second trench from Happisburgh to Necton.

That has sparked fierce opposition from campaigners and studies show there would be severe disruption caused by HGVs and the construction.

The work is meant to start from 2021 and could last several years.

But rather than dig the trenches, campaigners want energy companies to connect the wind farms to the National Grid at the coast rather than inland.

To do that National Grid would need to build something called an Offshore Ring Main (ORM) along the coast.

You may also want to watch:

In response to a meeting with North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb about building an ORM, National Grid wrote: "One possible solution which we are exploring to minimise the onshore impact of our infrastructure is for several offshore wind farms to be connected offshore via a ring main, reducing the number of individual inshore connections."

Three wind farms are planned off the Norfolk coast but the offshore ring main would come too late for them. Picture: Paul LangrockThree wind farms are planned off the Norfolk coast but the offshore ring main would come too late for them. Picture: Paul Langrock

But the letter adds that it would need up-front investment.

National Grid had ruled out an ORM earlier this year and Mr Lamb described the current approach as "stupid".

But he said: "I was pleased when I met National Grid that they recognise the frustration that the Norfolk countryside keeps getting ploughed up every time there is a new development offshore.

"This points the way to a means of avoiding it in the future."

Jenny Smedley, a campaigner for the Necton Substations Action Group, said: "It is good that they now know people are on to them. It is good for future generations."

Orsted, the company behind Hornsea 3, supported the idea of an offshore ring main, while Vattenfall, which is building Boreas and Vanguard, has been contacted for comment.

National Grid has also been contacted for comment.

Related articles

Most Read

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Business owner chosen to fight for Norman Lamb MP’s seat

Karen Ward, Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for north Norfolk, with Sir Norman Lamb MP. Photo: North Norfolk Liberal Democrats

Driver who killed friend in ‘deliberate hooning session’ is jailed

Kimberley Hudson (right) who was killed in a car crash in Yorkshire in January last year. Picture Carl Nichols.

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

It was named one of the best destination pubs in the UK, but is it worth travelling for?

Buck beef burger and 14-hour braised belly of pork Credit: James Randle

Man accused of Norwich murder refuses to leave cell to appear in court

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Appeal launched to bring body of ‘sweet boy with a big heart’ back home after fatal crash

Dorin Melnic, who died in a car crash at South Raynham in Norfolk. Picture: Courtesty of Ludmila Corcinschi

Manhunt under way for couple wanted in France

Secretar Calin (left) and Sucarina Calin (right) are wanted in France and are believed to be in the Norfolk and Suffolk area. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists