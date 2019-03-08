Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
new

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

PUBLISHED: 17:12 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 10 April 2019

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Archant

Norfolk’s young eco-warrior Trash Girl spends the day with the EDP and Norwich Evening News. Brittany Creasey joined her to learn about making Norfolk a cleaner, more eco-friendly county.

Nadia Sparkes Nadia Sparkes "Trash Girl"

At the age of just 13, Nadia Sparkes, otherwise known as “Trash Girl”, already has enough achievements under her belt to make the average adult envious.

Over the past few years, Nadia’s commitment to litter picking on her cycle to school has made headlines.

Last January we ran a story about her achievements and how children at her local school had bullied her, naming her “Trash Girl”, a title she has since proudly owned.

After the article went viral, the bullying eased off for a few months but then escalated again.

Team Trash Girl List of eco things you can doTeam Trash Girl List of eco things you can do

Unfortunately, she felt her school did not support her and she says she was disappointed when the headteacher suggested she give up litter picking to ease off the bullies.

Despite this, Nadia continued to litter pick and has now gained a large following on Instagram and Facebook, with supporters worldwide.

Last year Nadia was honoured as part of our Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, withher prize being that she spent time in the newsroom showing us the importance of recycling and what things to look out for on a litter pick.

During a short trip around Norwich city centre we collected a full tote bag worth of cans, sandwich boxes and bottles.

Alcohol cans seemed to be a main offender in the city centre, with many bottles next to a bin.

Most people do not realise that what is dropped will go down a drain, end up in the river and then wind up on the beaches.

The closer you look the worse it gets.

Nadia, from Hellesdon, has now left her old school and is about to start at Reepham High School, which is renowned for being very eco conscious.

Nadia said she was ‘very excited about the move’ and looked forward to being part of the school and spreading her message.

Her next adventure takes her to London on Friday where she will collect the Points of Light award granted by Prime Minster, Theresa May.

Most Read

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

Decision day arrives over plans to build 322 homes in Norfolk village

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

Travellers return to site on city’s outskirts after moving on from former care home

The entrance of the Aegel House site in Burgh Road, Alysham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girl’s 11th birthday ‘ruined’ after getting stuck on rides at Pleasurewood Hills

Abi Doddington from Lowestoft, was excited to be one of the first thrill seekers to run around the theme park on its opening weekend. Picture: Contributed by Carrie Doddington

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Iconic north Norfolk hotel set to change hands for more than £8.65 million

Brendan Hopkins outside the Hoste, in Burnham Market. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Man, 57, confronted in car park by paedophile hunters as he arranged to meet girl, 14

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Man in custody after car drove through busy town park churning flower beds and hitting tree

A man is in custody facing a range of charges after a car was driven through St George's Park Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists