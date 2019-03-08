City centre road blocked after man suffers medical condition
PUBLISHED: 12:30 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 01 August 2019
A road in Norwich city centre was blocked this afternoon after a man suffered a medical condition.
Traffic was diverted away from Whitefriars as the road was blocked for around 20 minutes when the man suffered the medical episode on the bridge between the courts and St Crispins roundabout.
Police and ambulance were called to the scene at 11.50am, and traffic is now flowing again as the ambulance service are dealing with the incident.
