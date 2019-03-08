City centre road blocked after man suffers medical condition

Whitefriars was blocked after a man collapsed on the bridge. Picture: Google Archant

A road in Norwich city centre was blocked this afternoon after a man suffered a medical condition.

Traffic was diverted away from Whitefriars as the road was blocked for around 20 minutes when the man suffered the medical episode on the bridge between the courts and St Crispins roundabout.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene at 11.50am, and traffic is now flowing again as the ambulance service are dealing with the incident.