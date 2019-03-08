Parts of Norfolk worst-rated for electric car points

Drivers of electric cars in across the region have been left without charging points, as new figures reveal South Norfolk is one of the worst areas in the country.

According to research by the BBC data unit, there are 87 charging stations across Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Broadland, Breckland, South, North and West Norfolk as well as Waveney.

Norwich has been listed in the top 10 in the country for their rate of charging location per 1,000 cars, with 23 points for 133 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

However, South Norfolk is considered as one of the worst with only four locations for 303 drivers - an average 13.20 charging locations every 1,000 vehicles

Business owner James Tubby, from Loddon, purchased his BMW i3 in December last year.

The 64-year-old agrees parts of the county are in a “void” but says he has only used a public charging station once.

“I think it is an issue - I haven’t had to use them very much though, my car generally has enough charge.

“What I have got is a fast charger at my home, every time I get home I have got it on charge. I have only used one once to top it up on electricity,” Mr Tubby said.

“I believe around Norwich for the amount of cars it would be fine, there is a real void if you want to travel to places like North Norfolk and South Norfolk.

“Where I live in Loddon, slow charging points have been installed but all they are doing is putting in 7kw of electricity. You have to either wait four hours or if you’re happy to, leave it there and get a bus into Norwich. But for people using the local shops, like the co-op or the pub it just is not viable.”

He said he installed a rapid charger in his home, which injects 50kw and fully charges the vehicle in 30 minutes.

Across the UK, there are 7,044 identified locations where electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles can charge.

The Department for Transport says 80pc of charging is done at home, but for drivers who do not have access to off-street parking,these public points are essential.