WATCH: Heavy fog cloaks Norwich in haunting scenes
21 January, 2019 - 16:57
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
The city was submerged in fog today, creating atmospheric scenes on Mousehold Heath.
Monday afternoon saw heavy fog descend and settle over Norwich.
The extreme weather meant that two Norwich airport flights had to be diverted elsewhere, it did however make for some striking photos.
Look through our gallery of Mousehold Heath transformed by haunting fog and watch our time-lapse video to see the landscape fall into its icy grip.
The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
