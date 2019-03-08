Search

Arrested Norwich activists rejoin Extinction Rebellion ranks to continue fourth day of action in London

PUBLISHED: 16:27 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 18 April 2019

Extinction Rebellion activists from Norwich in Parliament Square, including Dr Hayley Pinto (front). Photo: Extinction Rebellion Norwich

Extinction Rebellion Norwich

Climate change protestors from Norwich have described a “hectic night” in London as activists held on to their occupation of Parliament Square.

Around 50 people joined Norwich's Extinction Rebellion (XR) group on Sunday as they headed to the capital to join a national protest calling on the government to act on climate change.

At least four members of the Norwich group were arrested yesterday, and were released in the early hours of the morning.

But they had rejoined the ranks to carry on the action, which organisers have said could last for two weeks.

James Harvey, spokesman for XR Norwich, said: “Today (Thursday) has been a bit of a regeneration day for the Norwich XR teams, after a very hectic night manning the road blocks in Parliament Square.

MORE: Norwich activists arrested as police move in on Extinction Rebellion protestors in London

“Several of our number were arrested, and released in the early hours pending investigation. They have rejoined the ranks.

“We're currently mostly centred in Parliament Square recharging our internal batteries, and performing outreach activity with members of the public, most of whom are very interested in our messages, even bringing gifts of food, water and coffee to keep us going.

“The atmosphere here is full of life and energy, with all sorts of activities going on - citizens' assemblies, games, speeches, foot washing, performance art etcetera.

“Lots more to come, and we still have lots of Norwich activists on site, with more joining tomorrow.

“I am constantly enthused by the number of different people, of different ages, and from different walks of life, who are joining the rebellion.”

Organisers behind the climate change protest which has brought parts of central London to its knees say they are prepared to escalate the group's tactics if their demands “are not met” - with “thousands more rebels” expected to join in the coming days.

Dr Gail Bradbrook, a co-founder of the Extinction Rebellion (XR) group, said demonstrators would continue to act despite the first people being charged over the disruption.

There was also speculation that Extinction Rebellion activists would “shut down Heathrow” over the Easter weekend.

Sajid Javid said more than 1,000 police officers a day have been deployed to deal with the demonstrations in the capital as he urged police to use the “full force of the law”.

