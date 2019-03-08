Excitement as Norwich Cathedral peregrine falcon lays her first egg of the year

A peregrine falcon nesting at Norwich Cathedral laid her first egg of the year on March15.

A peregrine falcon nesting on the spire of Norwich Cathedral has laid her first egg of the season this morning – sparking excitement among wildlife watchers below.

A peregrine falcon nesting at Norwich Cathedral laid her first egg of the year on March15. The female is referred to as GA due to her blue scientific leg ring.

Zoe Smith, peregrine project officer for the Hawk and Owl Trust, said the birds usually lay a clutch of four eggs, and will start fully incubating them when the last one arrives – with the new chicks expected to hatch about 30 days later.

So she hopes there will be plenty to see when the peregrine watchpoint in the cathedral grounds is officially opened by the Dean of Norwich at 10am on April 6.

“Today is very exciting because the Norwich Cathedral peregrines have laid their first egg this year,” she said. “The egg was laid at around 6.30am this morning which is nine days earlier than last year – however last year we did have the Beast from the East.

“Usually the peregrines have a clutch of four eggs laid with a few days intervals so we expect to see more eggs laid over the coming days.

This pair of peregrine falcons nest on the spire of Norwich Cathedral.

“The people of Norwich really love the peregrines and online we have over a million views watching them from all over the globe.

“It is free for everyone to come down and have a look at the birds through a telescope and learn more about them. The webcam can be viewed online and we will also be opening the screen at Norwich Castle Museum from Monday March 18 in the rotunda so people that don’t have access from home can go down and have a look.”

• The Norwich cathedral peregrine webcam can be viewed at the Hawk and Owl Trust website.