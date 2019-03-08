Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Excitement as Norwich Cathedral peregrine falcon lays her first egg of the year

PUBLISHED: 10:56 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 15 March 2019

A peregrine falcon nesting at Norwich Cathedral laid her first egg of the year on March15. Picture: Hawk and Owl Trust

A peregrine falcon nesting at Norwich Cathedral laid her first egg of the year on March15. Picture: Hawk and Owl Trust

Hawk and Owl Trust

A peregrine falcon nesting on the spire of Norwich Cathedral has laid her first egg of the season this morning – sparking excitement among wildlife watchers below.

A peregrine falcon nesting at Norwich Cathedral laid her first egg of the year on March15. The female is referred to as GA due to her blue scientific leg ring. Picture: Hawk and Owl TrustA peregrine falcon nesting at Norwich Cathedral laid her first egg of the year on March15. The female is referred to as GA due to her blue scientific leg ring. Picture: Hawk and Owl Trust

Zoe Smith, peregrine project officer for the Hawk and Owl Trust, said the birds usually lay a clutch of four eggs, and will start fully incubating them when the last one arrives – with the new chicks expected to hatch about 30 days later.

So she hopes there will be plenty to see when the peregrine watchpoint in the cathedral grounds is officially opened by the Dean of Norwich at 10am on April 6.

“Today is very exciting because the Norwich Cathedral peregrines have laid their first egg this year,” she said. “The egg was laid at around 6.30am this morning which is nine days earlier than last year – however last year we did have the Beast from the East.

“Usually the peregrines have a clutch of four eggs laid with a few days intervals so we expect to see more eggs laid over the coming days.

This pair of peregrine falcons nest on the spire of Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Andy ThompsonThis pair of peregrine falcons nest on the spire of Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Andy Thompson

“The people of Norwich really love the peregrines and online we have over a million views watching them from all over the globe.

“It is free for everyone to come down and have a look at the birds through a telescope and learn more about them. The webcam can be viewed online and we will also be opening the screen at Norwich Castle Museum from Monday March 18 in the rotunda so people that don’t have access from home can go down and have a look.”

The Norwich cathedral peregrine webcam can be viewed at the Hawk and Owl Trust website.

Most Read

Robbers ambushed and pinned woman to ground during terrifying robbery caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

Fate of 4,000-home development in Norfolk town to be sealed today

An artist's impression of the linear park, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Lock-down at Norfolk school will be lifted shortly

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Is this the most remote house in Norfolk?

Miles from civilisation but plenty of peace and quiet; Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe; for sale. Pic: William H Brown Select.

Mum drops six dress sizes after losing more than 7 stone

Sara Cunningham before her Slimming World weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lock-down at Norfolk school will be lifted shortly

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Robbers target three Norwich shops with axe, knife and garden tool in two weeks

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with three shop robberies in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

WATCH: Dashcam captures near miss on blind corner

Dashcam footage shows a near miss with mobile roadworks and an oncoming car. PHOTO: Bill Pitwood

Profits tank at Wetherspoons

Profits at pub chain JD Wetherspoon, which owns Norwich's Queen of Iceni, have tumbled. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

‘Our best signing was Tim Krul’ – Webber launches passionate defence of Canaries keeper

Tim Krul in action during Norwich City's 3-2 win over Hull on Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists