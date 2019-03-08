'It could be the biggest strike yet' - Norwich businesses to take action against climate change

Jack Spencer-Ashworth and Sian Davies of Hudson Architects will take part in the strike. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

A pristine architect's office in Norwich may not be the obvious origin for a revolution.

Henry Layte of The Book Hive is giving away copies of Greta Thunberg's book. Picture: Ruth Lawes Henry Layte of The Book Hive is giving away copies of Greta Thunberg's book. Picture: Ruth Lawes

But on Friday, September 20, around 20 employees at Hudson Architects on St Andrew's Street will go on strike as part of a worldwide call to action on climate change - after becoming the first Norwich professionals to pledge to do so.

The Global Climate Strike has been arranged ahead of the UN emergency climate summit on September 23 and will see more than 4,000 organisers in 121 countries go on strike for a day.

Inspired by the walk-outs from school-children to raise awareness around the climate change crisis, the strike encourages businesses instead to take action.

And it is solidarity with the younger generation that has motivated Jack Spencer-Ashworth, a senior architectural designer at Hudson Architects from Fakenham, to take part.

No One is Too Small to Make a Difference by Greta Thunberg was publised in May this year. Picture: Ruth Lawe No One is Too Small to Make a Difference by Greta Thunberg was publised in May this year. Picture: Ruth Lawe

He said: "It's a bit embarrassing. Children are taking action rather than adults and it's our responsibility. Global warming is really that serious. I think we've buried our head in the sand and we talk about it but just carry on with our lives. We need to face up to the fact."

He hopes that the strike will spur on governments to react.

He added: "There's only so much power an individual yields. We need top down change."

The nature of the strike will vary - with some employees joining a protest at City Hall and others writing letters to the government.

And the front room of the Hudson Architects will host an exhibition based on the natural environment.

A strike is also planned for Henry Layte, owner of the Book Hive on London Street - which will remain open but hand out copies of Greta Thunberg's book, No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference.

He said: "I have a huge resource here. So instead of closing the shop, I'm sacrificing a day's labour by giving away copies. I'd hate not to be part of it."

Both businesses are encouraging others to join the strike.

Mr Layte added: "Everyone should do it - and make a lot of noise."

