Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Gallery

12 stunning pictures of beautiful Norwich in Bloom gardens

PUBLISHED: 18:35 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:35 05 August 2019

The Plantation Gardens, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Plantation Gardens, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Norwich's finest gardens were on show at the Britain in Bloom competition on Saturday and here are our cherry-picks.

Flowers and produce at the Grapes Hill Community Garden, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFlowers and produce at the Grapes Hill Community Garden, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The competition awards the best community gardens across the country and local community gardening group, Norwich in Bloom, rose to the challenge with a whistle-stop tour of the city's green highlights.

The tour started at the Great Hospital with its manicured grounds before heading to the Plantation Gardens which was left abandoned until 1980 and now celebrated for its rugged foliage.

The Plantation Gardens, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Plantation Gardens, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Smaller-scale but equally blossoming gardens were on route too with stops at Wall Road allotments, which produce fruit and vegetables, and the hanging baskets at the Adam and Eve pub.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, a Labour councillor for Norwich and member of Norwich in Bloom, said: "Gardens are a prominent and vital part of the city and the tour showed how strong our community is."

The Plantation Gardens, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Plantation Gardens, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Plantation Gardens, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Plantation Gardens, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Narthex garden at the Roman Catholic Cathedral, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Narthex garden at the Roman Catholic Cathedral, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Narthex garden at the Roman Catholic Cathedral, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Narthex garden at the Roman Catholic Cathedral, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Narthex garden at the Roman Catholic Cathedral, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Narthex garden at the Roman Catholic Cathedral, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A riot of colour in the Adam and Eve pub garden, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA riot of colour in the Adam and Eve pub garden, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A riot of colour in the Adam and Eve pub garden, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA riot of colour in the Adam and Eve pub garden, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A riot of colour in the Adam and Eve pub garden, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA riot of colour in the Adam and Eve pub garden, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A riot of colour in the Adam and Eve pub garden, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA riot of colour in the Adam and Eve pub garden, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Did you hear the mystery loud bangs in north Norfolk?

As series of loud bangs have shaken up residents in towns across north Norfolk, but questions linger over the source of the noise. Picture: James Bass

Car ploughs into BP garage wall on A47

A silver BMW 2 series crashed into the wall at the BP garage on the A47 in Lowestoft. Photo: Ashleigh Chapman

Seal put down after dog attack on north Norfolk beach

A file photo of a seal at Horsey. Seal and Shore Watch UK received calls of a seal being attacked by a dog on the beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Revealed: Future plans for former Mercy nightclub

Mercy nightclub in the Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Did you hear the mystery loud bangs in north Norfolk?

As series of loud bangs have shaken up residents in towns across north Norfolk, but questions linger over the source of the noise. Picture: James Bass

Car ploughs into BP garage wall on A47

A silver BMW 2 series crashed into the wall at the BP garage on the A47 in Lowestoft. Photo: Ashleigh Chapman

Seal put down after dog attack on north Norfolk beach

A file photo of a seal at Horsey. Seal and Shore Watch UK received calls of a seal being attacked by a dog on the beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Revealed: Future plans for former Mercy nightclub

Mercy nightclub in the Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tesco stores in East Anglia could close

Tesco Metro stores in the East are unthreat Picture: Greta Levy

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Man who stole cash from restaurant is warned jail ‘inevitable’

A man has pleaded guilty to assault and theft at K's Diner in Wells. Pictures: Abigail Nicholson

Car ploughs into BP garage wall on A47

A silver BMW 2 series crashed into the wall at the BP garage on the A47 in Lowestoft. Photo: Ashleigh Chapman

Norfolk country house squire’s gift to the nation to be commemorated in living history event

National Trust volunteer Andy Weston, who will be playing the part of Felbrigg Hall squire Robert Wyndham Ketton-Cremer at a living history event at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists