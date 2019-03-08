Gallery

12 stunning pictures of beautiful Norwich in Bloom gardens

The Plantation Gardens, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Norwich's finest gardens were on show at the Britain in Bloom competition on Saturday and here are our cherry-picks.

Flowers and produce at the Grapes Hill Community Garden, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Flowers and produce at the Grapes Hill Community Garden, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The competition awards the best community gardens across the country and local community gardening group, Norwich in Bloom, rose to the challenge with a whistle-stop tour of the city's green highlights.

The tour started at the Great Hospital with its manicured grounds before heading to the Plantation Gardens which was left abandoned until 1980 and now celebrated for its rugged foliage.

Smaller-scale but equally blossoming gardens were on route too with stops at Wall Road allotments, which produce fruit and vegetables, and the hanging baskets at the Adam and Eve pub.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, a Labour councillor for Norwich and member of Norwich in Bloom, said: "Gardens are a prominent and vital part of the city and the tour showed how strong our community is."

The Narthex garden at the Roman Catholic Cathedral, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Narthex garden at the Roman Catholic Cathedral, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A riot of colour in the Adam and Eve pub garden, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A riot of colour in the Adam and Eve pub garden, one of the Norwich gardens in the Britain in Bloom competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

