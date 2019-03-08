Video

Norwich activists arrested as police move in on Extinction Rebellion protestors in London

Metropolitan Police near Parliament Square, Westminster, London. Photo: Joe Gammie/PA Wire

Activists from Norwich taking part in the third day of climate change protests in London have been arrested.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) demonstrations have been taking place at Parliament Square, Waterloo Bridge, Oxford Circus and Marble Arch this week - with organisers saying protests will continue for a fortnight.

A total of 340 people had been arrested by 5pm on Wednesday, with at least four of XR's Norwich contingent now being added to that tally.

They were part of a larger group gathered in Parliament Square, said environmental consultant and former Norfolk county councillor Dr Andrew Boswell.

And Norwich XR said on Twitter: “Several members of Norwich Extinction Rebellion arrested whilst peacefully protesting to draw attention to the #ClimateEmergency. We salute and stand with you. People are waking up to the existential threat we all face, and the systemic change needed, because of you!!”

Photos and videos shared on Twitter showed large numbers of police heading towards Parliament Square.

They told protesters from all groups blocking the road around it that if they do not immediately move to the pavement or grass they would be arrested.

An officer at the scene said formal conditions had now been imposed on the area, making protesters who continued to block the road liable to arrest.

In response, protesters were seen to make their bodies go limp in an effort to make them more difficult to arrest. This resulted in them being carried away by four officers each.

"We think shutting down one tube line for a few hours is a small price to pay."#ExtinctionRebellion campaigner, Rupert Read explains why protesters have caused disruption to public transport in London.



Get more on today's protests here: https://t.co/IP3I10xED9 pic.twitter.com/jCWIrSepHF — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 17, 2019

XR, who are demanding a meeting with the government, says direct action is needed to force authorities to act urgently on climate change and wildlife declines and halt a “sixth mass extinction”.

TV presenter and naturalist Chris Packham joined protesters at Oxford Circus, saying: “I believe the world's leaders are not acting urgently enough to avert a climate catastrophe.

“As long as it is peaceful and democratic then they can count on my support.”

Earlier he appeared in a video giving direct support to the Norwich XR group.

He said: “Extinction Rebellion Norwich I just want to say thank you very much, I don't know what you've been doing but I hope you've been enjoying yourselves, I hope you've been being peaceful. One thing I've got to tell you is you've achieved an enormous success because everyone is talking about this demonstration.”

Earlier Dr Rupert Read, who has organised XR action in Norwich, appeared on Sky News to defend disruption to public transport.

Dr Read, a University of East Anglia philosopher and former Green Party city councillor, said: “So let me address the action with the tube this morning. Imagine that climate change does not get under control in the next 10 years, what we're going to be on the road to then is a world where there is catastrophic sea level rise, and that means that the whole tube network would be knocked out permanently.

“Now we think shutting down one tube line for a few hours is a small price to pay if it brings the right kind of attention to the seriousness of that issue which is imminent.

Extinction Rebellion is calling on the UK government to fulfil three demands - to better inform the public about climate change, to make the country carbon neutral by 2025 and to create a citizens assembly model on environmental issues.

The international group has held protests in more than 80 cities across 33 countries since it formed last year.