High school to play its part in saving the environment while raising money for charity

Northgate High School is taking part in a recycling scheme and will raise money for charity. Picture: Supplied by Katie Theobald Archant

A Dereham high school is doing its bit for the environment by signing up to a new recycling scheme.

The school is a Bic Community Champion location, which means a collection box will be at the school where any writing instruments, except for wooden pencils and chalk, are accepted.

Money will also be raised for charity at the same time. Each time 15Kg of writing instruments is collected the school will receive approximately £15 to be donated to the chosen charity, Cancer Research UK.

Miss Theobald, School Council Coordinator said: “It’s surprising how many pens we get through as a school but reassuring to know that we can contribute in a small way to these items being recycled.

“This is a great opportunity for the Dereham community to do their bit to help the environment and recycle items we might normally throw away.”