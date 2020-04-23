Did you feel it? Earthquake reported off Norfolk coast

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck under the sea off the coast of Norfolk.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the seismic event took place at 5.30am on Thursday (April 23) with its epicentre in the southern North Sea, 47 kilometres (29 miles) northeast of Hemsby.

The tremor rumbled under the sea at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles), according to the survey.

David Galloway, a seismologist at BGS, said it was the second largest to hit the country so far this year.

The strongest was a magnitude-4 quake under the central North Sea on February 22.

Mr Galloway said oil rigs in the region had not made any reports on the event.

A tremor measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale which hit country Durham on January 3 was described as feeling like a heavy lorry hitting the side of a house, with windows and doors rattling but not knocking anything off walls.

The largest earthquake to hit Britain in recent years took place in Cwmllynfell in south Wales in February 2017 and registered a magnitude of 4.6.