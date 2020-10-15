Search

Look if you dare! Creepy crawlies caught on camera

PUBLISHED: 06:58 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 06:58 15 October 2020

PiggyBackNasties by Frederic Landes was among the entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest competiton. Picture: Frederic Landes

PiggyBackNasties by Frederic Landes was among the entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest competiton. Picture: Frederic Landes

©Frederic Landes - All Rights Reserved

Stunning images of the microscopic world in all its vivid detail have been showcased in a North Norfolk Photographic Society competition.

Heading for nectar by Liz Akers was among the entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest competiton. Picture: Liz AkersHeading for nectar by Liz Akers was among the entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest competiton. Picture: Liz Akers

Paul Radden judged the 71 entries in the contest, which was held remotely via Zoom on October 7.

Among the digital photographs honoured with gold, silver or bronze awards was an image by Frederic Landes - titled Piggy Back Nasties - showing an insect whose back was covered by mites.

That photo, and another called Through the Droplet by Lauren Griffiths, were both given gold awards.

Robin Johnson, from the society, said: “There were 71 images entered by 25 members and Paul was most constructive with his comments. He spoke on every picture – mostly complimentary but also with polite criticism where necessary.”

Demoiselle by Paul Richards was among the entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest competiton. Picture: Paul RichardsDemoiselle by Paul Richards was among the entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest competiton. Picture: Paul Richards

For more information about the group visit www.nnphotosoc.org or email secretary.nnps@gmail.com

Common Blue damselflies by Liz Akers was among the entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest competiton. Picture: Liz AkersCommon Blue damselflies by Liz Akers was among the entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest competiton. Picture: Liz Akers

Autumn by Cheryl Howell was among the entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest competiton. Picture: Cheryl HowellAutumn by Cheryl Howell was among the entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest competiton. Picture: Cheryl Howell

Redknee Tarantula by Diana Knight was among the entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest competiton. Picture: Diana KnightRedknee Tarantula by Diana Knight was among the entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest competiton. Picture: Diana Knight

Pollination by Lizzie Wallis was among the entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest competiton. Picture: LIZ WALLISPollination by Lizzie Wallis was among the entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest competiton. Picture: LIZ WALLIS

