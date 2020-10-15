Look if you dare! Creepy crawlies caught on camera
PUBLISHED: 06:58 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 06:58 15 October 2020
©Frederic Landes - All Rights Reserved
Stunning images of the microscopic world in all its vivid detail have been showcased in a North Norfolk Photographic Society competition.
Paul Radden judged the 71 entries in the contest, which was held remotely via Zoom on October 7.
Among the digital photographs honoured with gold, silver or bronze awards was an image by Frederic Landes - titled Piggy Back Nasties - showing an insect whose back was covered by mites.
That photo, and another called Through the Droplet by Lauren Griffiths, were both given gold awards.
Robin Johnson, from the society, said: “There were 71 images entered by 25 members and Paul was most constructive with his comments. He spoke on every picture – mostly complimentary but also with polite criticism where necessary.”
For more information about the group visit www.nnphotosoc.org or email secretary.nnps@gmail.com
