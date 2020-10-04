Search

Popular beauty spot to remain closed for at least a week after storm damage

PUBLISHED: 06:30 05 October 2020

Pretty Corner Woods by Sheringham. Picture: NNDC

Pretty Corner Woods by Sheringham. Picture: NNDC

NNDC

A popular beauty spot which was forced to close due to high winds will not reopen for at least a week and a half.

Pretty Corner Woods in Sheringham was closed on September 29 after heavy gusts damaged trees so that an assessment of the trees and safety work could be undertaken.

North Norfolk District Council rangers have been clearing woodland debris from the Green Flag park for a number of days, however an exact date for its reopening is yet to be announced.

A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said: “I can confirm the woodland is still closed. There is more work to do to ensure the park is safe for visitors, it’s not anticipated to be open for another week and a half or so.”

Even once the weather improves rangers will visit the site to check for damaged or unstable trees and hanging or brittle branches, determining which trees require further work to make the woods safe for the public.

Walkers are discouraged from entering the woodlands until they can safely be reopened.

North Norfolk District Council’s sports, recreation and countryside manager Colin Brown, said: “We cannot stress the importance of staying away from our woodlands at the present time. The public should not enter these woods until we have assessed these area and can deem them safe.

“Our rangers will be on site over the coming days assessing damage and undertaking any works to the trees that will be required. Until then it is imperative that visitors refrain from visiting Pretty Corner Woods.

“We will let residents know in due course when they can return to our wonderful woodland here in Sheringham.”

