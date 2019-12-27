Search

Advanced search

Banham Zoo will recycle your Christmas tree as animal treats

PUBLISHED: 14:37 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 27 December 2019

Banham Zoo will be recycling Christmas trees as animal feed and bedding. Picture: Banham Zoo

Banham Zoo will be recycling Christmas trees as animal feed and bedding. Picture: Banham Zoo

Banham Zoo

Banham Zoo is to make good use of Christmas trees by recycling them to be used as animal feed and bedding.

Keepers will be transforming unwanted festive firs that are eaten by animals like camels and goats, while big cats and primates play with them.

The zoo will be recycling real trees for a minimum donation of £1 to cover the cost of hiring an industrial chipping machine. Any additional funds raised will go into the ZSEA Conservation Fund towards wildlife conservation work.

Banham Zoo will be recycling Christmas trees as animal feed and bedding. Picture: Banham ZooBanham Zoo will be recycling Christmas trees as animal feed and bedding. Picture: Banham Zoo

Last year the zoo was inundated after the appeal caught the imagination with people organising street collections and businesses offering to donate hundreds of trees.

Trees can be dropped off at admissions with a donation during normal zoo opening hours of 9.30am-4pm.

Banham Zoo will be recycling Christmas trees as animal feed and bedding. Picture: Banham ZooBanham Zoo will be recycling Christmas trees as animal feed and bedding. Picture: Banham Zoo

Martin Dupee, director of operations, said: "It's great enrichment for the animals. Some will eat it, some play with it because obviously there is a scent given off from these types of trees.

"Then when they are finished, with we then chip them and they can be used for bark bedding."

Most Read

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Concerns over parking problems after housing firm bids to build more homes on large estate

The Queen's Hill housing development in Costessey on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

Thousands more people to get free parking at Norfolk hospitals

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Tributes paid to Norwich City superfan ‘Kingo’

Julian 'Kingo' King, from Dereham, has died at the age of 57. Mr King was good friends with Norwich City legend Wes Hoolahan. Picture: The King family

Meet Norfolk’s Cinderella bride

Theatre Royal's panto stars, Prince Charming ( David Witts) and Cinderella (Kara-Lianne Jones), join Charlotte Coyle who has won a 'Cinderella' wedding dress from La Belle Angele. The winning dress is not pictured, so as not to spoil the surprise. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Castle Quarter owner sold in £9.3bn deal

Castle Quarter, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Banham Zoo will recycle your Christmas tree as animal treats

Banham Zoo will be recycling Christmas trees as animal feed and bedding. Picture: Banham Zoo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists