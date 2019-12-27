Banham Zoo will recycle your Christmas tree as animal treats

Banham Zoo will be recycling Christmas trees as animal feed and bedding. Picture: Banham Zoo Banham Zoo

Banham Zoo is to make good use of Christmas trees by recycling them to be used as animal feed and bedding.

Keepers will be transforming unwanted festive firs that are eaten by animals like camels and goats, while big cats and primates play with them.

The zoo will be recycling real trees for a minimum donation of £1 to cover the cost of hiring an industrial chipping machine. Any additional funds raised will go into the ZSEA Conservation Fund towards wildlife conservation work.

Last year the zoo was inundated after the appeal caught the imagination with people organising street collections and businesses offering to donate hundreds of trees.

Trees can be dropped off at admissions with a donation during normal zoo opening hours of 9.30am-4pm.

Martin Dupee, director of operations, said: "It's great enrichment for the animals. Some will eat it, some play with it because obviously there is a scent given off from these types of trees.

"Then when they are finished, with we then chip them and they can be used for bark bedding."