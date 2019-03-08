Wildlife trust welcomes designation of 41 marine conservation zones

Search

PUBLISHED: 19:19 31 May 2019

The Norfolk Wildlife Trust has welcomed Government plans to designate 41 new Marine Conservation Zones (MCZs).

The trust said the move will help protect the seas around the UK's shores and comes after 50 MCZs were announced in 2013 and 2016.

Norfolk has its own MCZ, the Cromer Chalk Shoal Beds, designated in 2016.

Head of people and wildlife at Norfolk Wildlife Trust, David North said: "We welcome this announcement of further MCZ designations including four new sites in the North Sea."

The 41 new MCZs include cold water corals, forests of sea fans, rocky canyons and sandbanks.

The four new sites within the North Sea region are: Berwick to St Marys, Holderness Offshore, Markham's Triangle and Orford Inshore.

The wildlife trust said: "All will contribute towards a network of areas which is urgently needed to ensure a healthy future for our seas."

