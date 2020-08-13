Search

Popular wildlife event celebrating nature in Norfolk goes virtual

PUBLISHED: 08:38 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:38 13 August 2020

Nick Acheson, NWT Wildlife Ambassador. Picture: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

Nick Acheson, NWT Wildlife Ambassador. Picture: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

Archant

A popular wildlife event is going fully virtual for the first time in its history.

Cley Calling Remotely - a series of nature conversations. Picture: Norfolk Wildlife TrustCley Calling Remotely - a series of nature conversations. Picture: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) will be welcoming some top nature writers to an autumn programme of wildlife discussions, which will be available to watch online for free.

Presented by NWT’s wildlife ambassador, Nick Acheson, the guests to this year’s Cley Calling festival include a London orchestra conductor, a wildlife gardener and bee advocate, and the senior curator of diptera at the Natural History Museum, London.

Mr Acheson said: “Through the upheaval and sadness of 2020, nature has been a comfort and source of inspiration to us all, just as she has been through millennia of human existence.

“At Norfolk Wildlife Trust we’re proud, not only to protect and expand habitat for wildlife, but also to bring you new ways of seeing and interpreting nature, in words, images and film. Rather than abandon our series of discussions with nature authors, thinkers and conservationists during these socially distant times, we’ve taken them online.”

All events are free to join – registration via the NWT website is required ahead of time at www.cleycalling.com.

