Search

Advanced search

Homes and businesses at risk of flooding as high tides hit Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 07:06 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:08 19 November 2020

Tidal flood warnings remain in place for parts of the Norfolk coast this morning. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Tidal flood warnings remain in place for parts of the Norfolk coast this morning. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2013

Homes and businesses could suffer flooding with warnings in place along parts of the north Norfolk coast.

A number of flood warnings and alerts are in place across Norfolk. Picture: Environment AgencyA number of flood warnings and alerts are in place across Norfolk. Picture: Environment Agency

The Environment Agency has warned that immediate action is needed in the north of the county, particularly areas like Watcott, Bacton and Salthouse, due to tidal flooding being expected.

Three flood warnings are in place in the north of the county, for the area spanning from Wells Quay as far as Bacton, with the government body warning that the worst of the floods are likely to come between 7.15am and 11.15am.

You may also want to watch:

This warning is due to weather forecasts indicating that tides are expected to be higher than usual and therefore a surge could happen.

People are urged to take care using coastal roads and footpaths and not put themselves in unnecessary danger.

Meanwhile, there are also several, less severe, flood alerts in place across various other parts of the county.

These state that flooding is possible in across the eastern coastline in the Great Yarmouth and Waveney areas, and in western parts of the county such as Hunstanton.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Don’t just nip to shops’ - health boss reiterates isolating message to ‘weary’ households

People are being urged to stick to self-isolation despite being 'weary of restrictions. Picture: Getty Images

Homes and businesses at risk of flooding as high tides hit Norfolk coast

Tidal flood warnings remain in place for parts of the Norfolk coast this morning. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Man admits assaulting neighbour with bird bath

Market Place in Wymondham. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Lockdown yet to bring fall in cases and could’ve made things worse, says expert

Norwich Market during the second lockdown in November. Credit: Sonya Duncan

‘Keeping the kitchen alive’ - demand soars for at-home meal kits

Last Brasserie chef and owner, Iain McCarten and partner Bonnie Doonan. Pic: Newman PR Associates