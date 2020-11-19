Homes and businesses at risk of flooding as high tides hit Norfolk coast

Homes and businesses could suffer flooding with warnings in place along parts of the north Norfolk coast.

The Environment Agency has warned that immediate action is needed in the north of the county, particularly areas like Watcott, Bacton and Salthouse, due to tidal flooding being expected.

Three flood warnings are in place in the north of the county, for the area spanning from Wells Quay as far as Bacton, with the government body warning that the worst of the floods are likely to come between 7.15am and 11.15am.

This warning is due to weather forecasts indicating that tides are expected to be higher than usual and therefore a surge could happen.

People are urged to take care using coastal roads and footpaths and not put themselves in unnecessary danger.

Meanwhile, there are also several, less severe, flood alerts in place across various other parts of the county.

These state that flooding is possible in across the eastern coastline in the Great Yarmouth and Waveney areas, and in western parts of the county such as Hunstanton.