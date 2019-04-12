Norfolk tulip fields ablaze with colour

Workers in the tulip fields near King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

You know that spring is well and truly here when Norfolk’s tulip fields burst into bloom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blooms stretch into the distance across the fields Picture: Chris Bishop Blooms stretch into the distance across the fields Picture: Chris Bishop

Acres and acres are now ablaze with red, yellow and purple, with flowers stretching almost as far as the eye can see in ruler-straight rows.

But the colourful crop nodding in the breeze is not being grown to adorn vases and table settings.

Instead, the bulk will be composted, with the bulbs saved to be supplied to major supermarkets and garden centres, for gardeners to plant out in the autumn.

Terrington St Clement-based Belmost Nurseries is the nation’s biggest tulip grower.

A sign warns against drone flying Picture: Chris Bishop A sign warns against drone flying Picture: Chris Bishop

It also raises daffodils, peonies, sweet williams and gladioli on more than 500 acres of land around King’s Lynn.

With some of the rows still yet to come into flower the tulip fields look set to dazzle for a few more weeks.