Search

Advanced search

Calls for major reform of offshore wind industry to protect coast and countryside

PUBLISHED: 06:00 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 02 November 2020

A major reform of offshore energy legislation has been backed by Norfolk and Suffolk MPs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A major reform of offshore energy legislation has been backed by Norfolk and Suffolk MPs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Calls to protect Norfolk and Suffolk coastlines and countryside from being ripped up to accommodate offshore wind technology have been backed by MPs.

A major reform of offshore energy legislation has been backed by Norfolk and Suffolk MPs. Picture: ArchantA major reform of offshore energy legislation has been backed by Norfolk and Suffolk MPs. Picture: Archant

Campaigners have long proposed an integrated approach to offshore energy, averting the need for new connections to be created onshore for each wind farm.

In Norfolk, two vast cable trenches – each 60km long – are planned to facilitate three wind farms.

Happisburgh residents at the beach where trenches for cables are set to be dug. Picture: ArchantHappisburgh residents at the beach where trenches for cables are set to be dug. Picture: Archant

One trench would be dug from Weybourne in the north to Swardeston, south of Norwich, for the Hornsea 3 wind farm, built by Danish energy company Orsted.

Two others wind farms, Vanguard and Boreas, would be built by Swedish firm, Vattenfall, and have a trench stretching from Happisburgh to Necton.

The Great Norfolk Carve Up front page in the Eastern Daily Press last December which looked at the huge impact of the wind farm cable corridors on Norfolk. Image: ArchantThe Great Norfolk Carve Up front page in the Eastern Daily Press last December which looked at the huge impact of the wind farm cable corridors on Norfolk. Image: Archant

But a report published in September found the integrated method would save consumers £6bn and halve the amount of digging required across coastal communities.

National Grid ESO said changes would come too late for the aforementioned wind farms, with some of the necessary technology yet to be developed.

Five Norfolk and Suffolk MPs including George Freeman have backed calls to reform offshore energy projects. Picture: ArchantFive Norfolk and Suffolk MPs including George Freeman have backed calls to reform offshore energy projects. Picture: Archant

You may also want to watch:

But now five Norfolk and Suffolk MPs have joined forces to back the report’s findings, citing the “detriment” to East Anglian coastline and countryside.

Five Norfolk and Suffolk MPs including James Cartlidge have backed calls to reform offshore energy projects. Picture: ArchantFive Norfolk and Suffolk MPs including James Cartlidge have backed calls to reform offshore energy projects. Picture: Archant

Thérèse Coffey, (Suffolk Coastal), George Freeman (Mid Norfolk), Jerome Mayhew (Broadland), Duncan Baker (North Norfolk) and James Cartlidge (South Suffolk) issued a joint response to National Grid ESO’s consultation, arguing new rules must urgently be introduced.

Mr Freeman said: “The old approach of each wind farm installing massive cabling and a Wembley-sized converter station for each farm would ruin our precious Norfolk and Suffolk coastal landscapes.

Five Norfolk and Suffolk MPs including Jerome Mayhew have backed calls to reform offshore energy projects. Picture: Danielle BoodenFive Norfolk and Suffolk MPs including Jerome Mayhew have backed calls to reform offshore energy projects. Picture: Danielle Booden

“We need legislation now to provide a proper system for proper connection.”

Mr Cartlidge added that East Anglia’s role in driving forward renewable energy must be re-examined, while Mr Mayhew argued that proposed alternatives should be applied to ongoing offshore schemes.

“The sooner the rules change, the better,” added Mr Mayhew. “It is not just future projects that can be improved; this new approach should be applied to as many existing wind farm projects as possible.”

Last month, the High Court granted permission for a judicial review of the consent for the Vanguard wind farm.

The challenge is being brought by Salle resident, Ray Pearce, on the grounds of “severe damage to the environment”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Impact of factory coronavirus outbreak takes town’s infection rate to highest in England

Cranswick Country Foods meat processing plant in Watton where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire

Strong winds leave hundreds of homes without power

Hundreds have been affected by power cuts across Norfolk this morning. Picture: UK Power Networks

Hounds chase runners through fields as ‘people hunting’ comes to Norfolk

The riders and bloodhounds are led by huntsman Charlie Ward at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Impact of factory coronavirus outbreak takes town’s infection rate to highest in England

Cranswick Country Foods meat processing plant in Watton where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire

Strong winds leave hundreds of homes without power

Hundreds have been affected by power cuts across Norfolk this morning. Picture: UK Power Networks

Hounds chase runners through fields as ‘people hunting’ comes to Norfolk

The riders and bloodhounds are led by huntsman Charlie Ward at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It went a bit mad’: shoppers make the most of last few days as lockdown looms

Pre-lockdown queues at Primark in Norwich, extending up Hay Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich Theatre Royal ‘absolutely committed’ to putting on Christmas shows

Chief Executive of the Theatre Royal Stephen Crocker. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

East Anglian designer launches luxury face masks at pop-up

Designer Bella Singleton currently has a pop-up shop at John Lewis Norwich. Picture: Bella Singleton