Video

‘We have 12 years before it is irreversible’ - students hold second climate change protest in Norwich

Hundreds of people marched the streets of Norwich over climate change. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Students in Norfolk have come together for the second time to protest against the government’s approach to climate change.

Hundreds of people marched the streets of Norwich over climate change. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Hundreds of people marched the streets of Norwich over climate change. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Part of a global day of action, the strike outside the Forum in Norwich on Friday was one of dozens being held in 80 UK towns and cities.

Student Florence Lonergan, 16, has organised the previous two events in Norwich, and said, at Friday’s, there were roughly 400 to 500 people.

During her speech she said the protest “shows just how much our generation cares about the world”.

And when asked why it is so important that young people get involved, she said: “We have 12 years before the damage is irreversible, most of us won’t even be 35 by that time.”

Hundreds of people marched the streets of Norwich over climate change. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Hundreds of people marched the streets of Norwich over climate change. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Also at the protest was Maud Webster, 17, from the City of Norwich School, who said “young people are the ones who will inherit the world” and that “they will have to pick up the pieces of the monstrous effects of climate change”.

And Emily Chambers, 17, also from the City of Norwich School, described climate change as “one of the most pressing issues in the world”.

“We (young people) are the people around the longest and we seem to be the people that care the most too,” she said.

When asked what the public can do day-to-day to tackle the issue of climate change, she spoke about a campaign she is involved with called No Excuse For Single Use, which “aims to reduce our use of single plastic items and find alternatives”.

Hundreds of people marched the streets of Norwich over climate change. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Hundreds of people marched the streets of Norwich over climate change. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

She said “refillable cups are around £5 but you can get discounted drinks when using it while also saving the planet”.

Daniel Reynolds, 25, from Norwich, is involved in setting up a non-profit organisation called Combating Waste, which began in Barcelona.

Addressing the crowd with a megaphone, he said: “Let’s point our fingers but make sure a little bit of love comes out of them too.”

Also at the protest was grandmother Jane Miller, from Norwich, who said she was there on behalf of her 22-week-old granddaughter.

Hundreds of people marched the streets of Norwich over climate change. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Hundreds of people marched the streets of Norwich over climate change. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

She asid: “A lot of young people seem frightened, this is them using their power to good effect.”

And Maya Babic, a parent from Norwich, said: “I’m worried about young people’s futures… Climate change is a really pressing issue, since the Brexit vote two years ago it is not at the top of the government’s agenda.”