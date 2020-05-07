Last supermoon of 2020 to light up Norfolk skies

The May full moon will rise tonight. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto kdshutterman@

The May full moon will be the last supermoon of the year.

And it’s set to be a spectacle with little cloud cover to obscure the view.

In the UK the full moon will rise on the evening of May 7 and should give the best views around 8.45pm.

As well as being a supermoon, the term given for when the moon’s orbit comes closer to the earth than usual and makes the moon appear bigger and brighter in the sky, it is also known as the “flower moon.”

This name comes from the increased fertility and blooming of plants in May and it’s also known in parts of the world as “mother’s moon”, “milk moon” and “corn planting moon”.

The spectacle should be clear to the naked eye but because of the coronavirus lockdown make sure you watch only from your garden or from a window.

