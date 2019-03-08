'It is just horrific' - number of seals rescued with 'necklace' injuries reaches 50 mark

Scylla had to be rescued from Horsey beach after getting tangled in netting. Picture: Glenn Mingham Archant

People are being reminded of the 'horrific' injuries seals can suffer if they get tangled in netting after a severely wounded male had to be rescued on Horsey Beach.

Some of the netting which has strangled seals in Norfolk this year. Picture: RSPCA Some of the netting which has strangled seals in Norfolk this year. Picture: RSPCA

The incident on Thursday, October 3, was the 50th of its kind in Norfolk.

Seals usually suffer these "necklace" injuries when they get stuck in fish netting which has been left or lost in the sea by fisherman.

They can also get strangled by frisbee-type rings.

RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre manager, Alison Charles, said: "It's hard to describe how much pain and distress something like this can cause a seal.

"It is just horrific."

The centre started collecting data on the injured seals back in 2008 and so far this year eight seals suffering "necklace" injuries have been rescued.

Scylla, the grey seal rescued last Thursday, was abnormally thin due to the injuries he had sustained.

He will remain at the RSPCA for a number of months and will require at least four 25kg bags of salt a day as part of his rehabilitation.

Anyone who would like to help Scylla, can make a donation of a salt bag through the East Winch Amazon wish list.

If you see an animal you have concerns about please call the RSPCA's emergency line on 0300 1234 999.