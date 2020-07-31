Search

Five places in Norfolk to avoid the crowds this summer

PUBLISHED: 16:57 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 31 July 2020

St Benet's Abbey in Norfolk. Photo Getty Images

Now the sun is out, everyone wants to make the most of it but with social distancing measures still in place many people are trying to avoid the crowds. Here are five perfect places in Norfolk for you to enjoy without the added worry of keeping your distance.

Right in the heart of East Anglias Breckland region is Thetford Forest. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.Right in the heart of East Anglias Breckland region is Thetford Forest. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Thetford Forest

Right in the heart of East Anglia’s Breckland region is 18,730 hectares for you to explore. You will be able to travel away from the main sites and venture into the various trails and tracks.

You won’t be short of views with the wide variety of animal and plant life. There is plenty of space for picnics and relaxing as well as the bonus of some shaded areas for when the sun is getting a bit too much.

A walk around the landscape park and stunning woodland garden at Sheringham Park. Picture: Ian BurtA walk around the landscape park and stunning woodland garden at Sheringham Park. Picture: Ian Burt

National Trust Sites

The National Trust has many gardens, parks and trails to offer and 12 of its sites can be found in Norfolk. It currently has a booking system to limit the number of visitors at one time.

There are opportunities like crabbing at Blakeney, cycling at Blickling, picnics at Sheringham Park and even a wooden sculpture trail at Oxburgh Hall. The Norfolk walks with The National Trust includes coastal walks for views of Norfolk’s beaches as well as wildlife.

Eaton Park has lots of space for you to enjoy this summer. Photo: Victoria PertusaEaton Park has lots of space for you to enjoy this summer. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Eaton Park

Having recently received “much loved” status at the 2019 UK Best Park awards, Eaton Park is very popular. However, there is 80 acres of land so there is room for everyone to have their own space.

There is plenty to do at Eaton Park, from picnics, mini golf, footgolf, tennis courts to football pitches, it really is a day out. It is open every day and is absolutely free.

Bawdeswell Heath is a large birch woodland area which has different routes for walking. Picture Graham Corney.Bawdeswell Heath is a large birch woodland area which has different routes for walking. Picture Graham Corney.

Bawdeswell Heath

A large birch woodland area which has different routes for walking, but the walks are not marked so there are many options to choose.

Whilst the car park is small, it is free and it allows for more of the open areas for you to explore. The area is suited to families and especially dog-owners.

The ruins of St Benet's Abbey church, gatehouse and windmill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe ruins of St Benet's Abbey church, gatehouse and windmill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

St Benet’s Abbey

If you want to a quiet escape, St Benet’s Abbey is peaceful and very remote. Located in the heart of the Norfolk Broads, you’ll find the ruins of a Benedictine abbey on the banks of the River Bure.

It is recommended that you leave the car and walk to the Abbey for a better experience. Alternatively, you can arrive by boat. On the River Bure, there is a free mooring place which is a short distance from the gatehouse and mill. It is a unique destination where you have the space to roam, sights to see and also you can enjoy a boat ride.

