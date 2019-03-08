Search

Norfolk nurseries make top 20 in rankings based on parent feedback

PUBLISHED: 16:02 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 17 June 2019

Children at Orchidale Children's Nursery in Taverham, which has been ranked in the top 20 nurseries in the East of England by daynurseries.co.uk. Picture: Orchidale Children's Nursery

Children at Orchidale Children's Nursery in Taverham, which has been ranked in the top 20 nurseries in the East of England by daynurseries.co.uk. Picture: Orchidale Children's Nursery

Orchidale Children's Nursery

Four Norfolk nurseries have been ranked among the best in England by families using them.

Dandelion Education in Aylsham, Orchidale Children's Nursery in Taverham, Marham Village Preschool and Spring Nursery Holt were named in the top 20 nurseries in the East of England in a survey based on reviews from parents and carers. Wisbech Day Nursery also featured - but no Suffolk nurseries made the list.

The daynurseries.co.uk awards ranked the top 20 in nine English regions as well as in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, based on families' feedback on facilities, learning, resources, activities, care, staff and food and nutrition as well as value for money.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager at daynurseries.co.uk, said: "A child's formative years impact on their whole life, which is why we celebrate those nurseries which play an essential role in educating and caring for children."

