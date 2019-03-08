Flats evacuated due to gas smell in Norwich

Norfolk Fire Service are investigating a gas smell on All Saints Green. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

A block of flats have been evacuated in Norwich after a smell of gas was reported.

Norfolk Fire service were informed of a gas smell this morning. Picture: Ruth Lawes Norfolk Fire service were informed of a gas smell this morning. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Norfolk Fire service were contacted at around 10am after a resident smelt gas at Marchaunts Place in All Saints Green.

Two fire fighters have entered the building with breathing apparatus to establish the cause of the gas smell.

Cadent Gas, a gas distribution network, have confirmed that it is not natural gas.

A property on All Saints Green reported the smell of gas this morning. Picture: Ruth Lawes A property on All Saints Green reported the smell of gas this morning. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Norfolk Fire service are still investigating.