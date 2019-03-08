Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Flats evacuated due to gas smell in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:08 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 27 August 2019

Norfolk Fire Service are investigating a gas smell on All Saints Green. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Norfolk Fire Service are investigating a gas smell on All Saints Green. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

A block of flats have been evacuated in Norwich after a smell of gas was reported.

Norfolk Fire service were informed of a gas smell this morning. Picture: Ruth LawesNorfolk Fire service were informed of a gas smell this morning. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Norfolk Fire service were contacted at around 10am after a resident smelt gas at Marchaunts Place in All Saints Green.

You may also want to watch:

Two fire fighters have entered the building with breathing apparatus to establish the cause of the gas smell.

Cadent Gas, a gas distribution network, have confirmed that it is not natural gas.

A property on All Saints Green reported the smell of gas this morning. Picture: Ruth LawesA property on All Saints Green reported the smell of gas this morning. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Norfolk Fire service are still investigating.

Most Read

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb reveals he will not fight another election

Norman Lamb at his home in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Teenager left with broken leg after crash between moped and car

Norwich Road was closed in Hethersett following a crash between two mopeds and a car. Photo: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van near Diss Station Credit: Marc Betts

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Teenager left with broken leg after crash between moped and car

Norwich Road was closed in Hethersett following a crash between two mopeds and a car. Photo: Google

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Bookings pour in for Norfolk hotel after it features on national TV

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Family home could be converted into home for people with learning disabilities

The bungalow on The Rosery in Mulbarton could be converted into a care home for people with learning disabilities. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists