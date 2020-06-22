Search

Animal charity warns of spike in demand as funds dry up

PUBLISHED: 13:45 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 22 June 2020

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19. Poppy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

An animal charity is bracing itself for a surge in rescues as lockdown eases and people go back to work.

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19 Rumer and Becky with Shear the Sheep. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

FAITH in Hickling says it is struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic with fundraising halted and some 80 cats and dogs to care for and staff to pay.

Founder Judy Simmance said the charity was having to dip into emergency reserves and may only be able to offer a trimmed-back service once normal life resumes.

Adding to the urgency is a likely spike in demand as people’s circumstances change, as lockdown is lifted and animals acquired online during the pandemic are no longer wanted.

Mrs Simmance said it was possible the charity would have to cut the number of animals it was able to help just as it was needed most, and called on supporters to dig deep.

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“Please support your local charity,” she said.

“If grass roots charities go down there is going to be one heck of a problem.

“We need people to understand that things are tough, money is tough, and we are all working like Trojans to make sure we survive.

“If people gave just £10 we could be safe for a year.

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19. Chewie. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“Everyone thinks that someone else is going to do it, but they are not.”

She said vets bills were one of the biggest expenses and that because of the virus plans to set up their own staffed clinic on site had been put on hold.

The centre has ten paid staff, half of whom have been furloughed, leaving the rest to do all the work.

She said she was grateful to all those buying supplies and making donations, but added that if all their social media followers could chip in the situation could be much improved.

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19. Rumer, Becky, Poppy and Izzy Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“It has been very stressful,” she added.

“The staff try to jolly each other along and the animals are not missing out.”

The centre in Stubb Road costs around £300,000 a year to run, and has been going for 26 years.

Meanwhile, in an effort to plug the funding gap supporters have been making and selling fabric face masks.

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

So far more than £6,500 had been raised by nimble-fingered stitchers.

Bernadette Stubbings said she had only had two days away from her sewing machine in six weeks and, helped by two friends, had made more than 1,400 colourful face coverings.

To support FAITH visit their fundraising page on gofundme or click the here.

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19. Rumer and Mendez Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19. Chewie Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19. Rumer and Becky Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19. Murray the pig. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19. Rumer and Becky with Penny and Cooper Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19. Rumer and Becky with Penny and Cooper. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANF.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19. Rumer and Becky with Penny and Cooper. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Animal charity warns of spike in demand as funds dry up

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19. Poppy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
